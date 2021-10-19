Augmented Reality Software Market 2028 Size, Business Opportunity, Future Growth, Top Key Manufacturers (EON REALITY INC., HP REVEAL, KENTICO SOFTWARE)

The global Augmented Reality Software Market Study offers industry size, share, demand, outlook, growth, trends and forecast analysis up to 2028. The Augmented Reality Software Market analysis is provided for the international Market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions’ development status. This report examines the Global Augmented Reality Software Market and provides information regarding the revenue to 2028.

Major key players covered in this report:

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Catchoom Technologies S.L.

EON Reality Inc.

HP Reveal

Kentico Software

Ptc, Inc.

Other

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the global landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Augmented Reality Software market.

Augmented Reality Software Market by Application: Automotive, Medical, Aerospace and Defense, Mining, Telecom and IT, Others

Augmented Reality Software Market by Type: Remote Collaboration, Workflow Optimization, Documentation, Visualization, 3D Modelling, Navigation, Others

Augmented reality software is used for integrating digital visual content into a real-world environment. Augmented reality has various applications in training, work, and other consumer applications across various industries such as healthcare, oil& gas, tourism, and marketing among others. The growing popularity of augmented reality heads up display across the automotive sector is expected to support the growth of augmented reality software market.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Growing demand for AR devices across the healthcare sector and growing investments in the AR market are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of the augmented reality software market. However, security and privacy issues and growing awareness regarding the ill effects due to excess exposure to the AR devices are acting as a major restraining factor in the market. Growing enterprise applications of AR and increasing adoption of AR for travel and tourism are creating opportunities for the players operating in the market to gain a strong customer base.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Augmented Reality Software market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global augmented reality software market is segmented on the basis of function and end-user. On the basis of function the market is segmented as remote collaboration, workflow optimization, documentation, visualization, 3d modelling, navigation, others. Based on end-user the market is segmented as automotive, medical, aerospace and defense, mining, and telecom and IT, among others.

Augmented Reality Software Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

