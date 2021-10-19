South America Edtech and Smart Classroom Market Is Expected to Witness Rapid Growth of US$ 12,386.5 Mn By 2027: Business Market Insights

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “South America Edtech and Smart Classroom Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the South America Edtech and Smart Classroom Market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The EdTech and smart classroom market in SAM is expected to grow from US$ 5,434.8 million in 2019 to US$ 12,386.5 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.8% from 2020 to 2027.

The regional government is concentrating intensely on the education sector, owing to citizens’ increased interest in education in the last two decades. In terms of revenue generation from the e-learning market and is anticipated to generate revenue of ~US$ 3 billion by 2023. On the other hand, the education sector in SAM is limited due to the government’s inadequate reform and investment. As per UNESCO, around 12 million adults across 20 countries in the region are contributing directly or indirectly to online education. Nowadays, millions of people are retrieving written materials, collaborative software, podcasts, webinars, and more in the region. The development in education patterns in the region often requires approval from certain external parties, such as school boards, state governments, and federal governments.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts a SWOT analysis to evaluate the strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the South America Edtech and Smart Classroom market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the South America Edtech and Smart Classroom Market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Major key players covered in this report:

Apple Inc.

Blackboard Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

The study conducts a SWOT analysis to evaluate the strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the South America Edtech and Smart Classroom Market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the South America Edtech and Smart Classroom market segments and regions.

SAM EdTech and Smart Classroom Market – By Component

Hardware

Software

SAM EdTech and Smart Classroom Market – By Deployment Type

On-Premises

Cloud

Hybrid

SAM EdTech and Smart Classroom Market – By End-User

Upto K-12

Higher Education

The research on the South America Edtech and Smart Classroom market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the South America Edtech and Smart Classroom market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the South America Edtech and Smart Classroom market.

