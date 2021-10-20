North America Apheresis Equipment Market To Rise at a 7.3% CAGR from 2020 to 2027: Know More Why | Business Market Insights

The North America Apheresis Equipment market is growing along with the Medical Device industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.
The North America apheresis equipment market is expected to reach US$ 1,387.38 Mn in 2027 from US$ 755.36 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 7.3% from 2019-2027.
The growth of the market is driven by the factors such as, increasing elderly population and increasing incidence of hematologic diseases. However, the market is likely to slower down its growth due to the complications associated with apheresis.
These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Food and Beverages industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Apheresis Equipment in the market.
NORTH AMERICA APHERESIS EQUIPMENT – MARKET SEGMENTATION
By Product
Apheresis Machine
Disposable Apheresis Kits
By Technology
Membrane Separation
Centrifugation
By Procedure
Erythrocytapheresis
LDL-Apheresis
Leukapheresis
Photopheresis
Plasmapheresis
Plateletpheresis
By Therapeutic Area
Renal Diseases
Haematology
Neurology
Other Applications
By End User
Hospitals & Clinics
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Blood Donation Centers
By Geography
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Company Profiles
Medica SPA
Terumo Corporation
- Braun Melsungen AG
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
Asahi Kasei Corporation
Haemonetics Corporation
HemaCare Corporation
KANEKA MEDIX CORPORATION
Kawasumi Laboratories, Inc.
medicap clinic GmbH
