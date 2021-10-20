North America Apheresis Equipment Market To Rise at a 7.3% CAGR from 2020 to 2027: Know More Why | Business Market Insights

The North America Apheresis Equipment market is growing along with the Medical Device industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

The North America apheresis equipment market is expected to reach US$ 1,387.38 Mn in 2027 from US$ 755.36 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 7.3% from 2019-2027.

The growth of the market is driven by the factors such as, increasing elderly population and increasing incidence of hematologic diseases. However, the market is likely to slower down its growth due to the complications associated with apheresis.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Food and Beverages industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Apheresis Equipment in the market.

NORTH AMERICA APHERESIS EQUIPMENT – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product

Apheresis Machine

Disposable Apheresis Kits

By Technology

Membrane Separation

Centrifugation

By Procedure

Erythrocytapheresis

LDL-Apheresis

Leukapheresis

Photopheresis

Plasmapheresis

Plateletpheresis

By Therapeutic Area

Renal Diseases

Haematology

Neurology

Other Applications

By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Blood Donation Centers

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Company Profiles

Medica SPA

Terumo Corporation

Braun Melsungen AG

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Haemonetics Corporation

HemaCare Corporation

KANEKA MEDIX CORPORATION

Kawasumi Laboratories, Inc.

medicap clinic GmbH

