Medical Device Cleaning Market Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of Over 7% During The Forecast Period 2020–2025

The medical device cleaning market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 7% during the period 2019–2025. The global medical device cleaning market is expected to observe an absolute growth of over 65% during the forecast period. The market is likely to witness growth on account of the prevalence of several chronic diseases and the increase in the re-use of medical equipment. The occurrence of acute diseases along with the growth in demand for surgical procedures is escalating the use of this equipment. Investments by governments in improving healthcare infrastructure, coupled with the growing healthcare expenditure, are contributing to the growth.

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-91168

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global And Regional Market).”

Prominent Vendors

• STERIS

• Getinge Group

• Cantel Medical

• Ecolab

• The 3M Company

INSIGHTS BY VENDORS

STERIS, Getinge Group, Cantel, 3M, and Ecolab are the major medical device cleaning companies in the market. All these companies have a significant presence in major geographical regions such as North America, APAC, and Europe. However, there are many local vendors providing products with similar specifications at lower prices, which has resulted in a price war among vendors. The major vendors are continuously competing among themselves for the leading position, with occasional spurts of competition coming from other local vendors.

The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the medical device cleaning market during the forecast period:

• Covid-19 Pandemic Increasing Demand for Medical Device Cleaning in Healthcare Settings

• Technological Advancements and Introduction of Advanced Materials & Cleaning Methods

• High Growth Potential in Emerging Economies

• Increasing Focus on Controlling HAIs in Healthcare Settings

Medical Device Cleaning Market Segmentation

The global medical device cleaning market research report includes a detailed segmentation by device, process, end-user, and geography. In terms of revenue, the cleaning segment is a major contributor as this process helps to remove blood, secretion, microorganisms, and other contaminants. The high application of ultrasonic cleaners to clean fragile medical tools is boosting the growth. Although manual cleaning is the most frequently requested validation method, several hospital cleaning services and clinics use automated washer-disinfectors for reprocessing reusable equipment.

Disinfection is a necessary step performed for all medical equipment before and after use, hence, the usage of several cleaners is growing. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has increased the adoption of reusable equipment due to the scarcity and lack of production across the globe, resulting in the growing usage of medical device disinfection, and the trend is likely to drive the demand during the forecast period.

Healthcare-associated infections affect a high percentage of patients in developed economies. These infections have not only compromised patient safety in healthcare settings but have also increased healthcare expenditure. These infections account for approximately 37,000 and 99,000 deaths in Europe and the US, respectively. The increasing usage of several semi-critical devices has driven the demand for cleaning products to avoid cross-contamination. With the increase in hospital admissions and surgeries, semi-critical equipment are cleaned and sterilized after application to avoid the transmission of diseases and cross-contamination.

Hospitals are the major revenue contributors to the global medical device cleaning market. Hospitals use several critical and semi-critical tools along with catheters and surgical appliances to treat the patient population. There is high adoption of several equipment in emergency, ICU, and operation theaters, which is boosting the market. The segment is dominating as most patients prefer undergoing treatment in hospitals rather than other healthcare settings.

Request to Fill The Form To get Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-91168

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry (Global And Regional Market).”

The clinics & physician end-user segment accounted for 23% in the global medical device cleaning market shares in 2019. The segment is expected to grow at a significant growth rate in the upcoming years. As these centers perform outpatient surgery and vaccinations, which increases the demand for medical devices, and subsequent sterilization, is boosting the demand for cleaning to reduce cross contaminations.

Table of Content

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusion

4.1.2 Exclusion

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of The Study

4.4 Market Segments

4.4.1 Market Segmentation by Process

4.4.2 Market Segmentation by Device

4.4.3 Market Segmentation by End-User

4.4.4 Market Segmentation by Geography

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation

The study considers the present scenario of the medical device cleaning market and its market dynamics for the period 2019−2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends.

The report offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

Key Questions Answered

1. What is the medical device cleaning market size and growth rate during the forecast period?

2. What are the factors impacting the growth of the medical device cleaning market shares?

3. Which device type/ end-user type/region is generating the largest revenue in the Asia Pacific region?

4. Who are the leading vendors in the medical device cleaning market, and what are their market shares?

5. What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the medical device cleaning market?

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: [email protected]

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

Related Reports:

Nitrogen Fertilizer Additives Market

Automotive Flock Market

ABS Pipes Market

Machine Tool Oils Market

Isooctene Market

Hydropower Lubricants Market

Ethylhexyl Cocoate Market

Embossing Powder Market

Elemental Boron Market

Eco Friendly Inks Market

Chemical Hardener Compounds Market

Anti-Seize Compounds Market

Aluminum Extrusion Lubricants Market

Air Duct Cleaning Chemical Market

Additives for Floor Coatings Market