Face Mask Market Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of Over 5% During The Period 2020–2025

The face mask market by unit shipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the period 2019–2025. The global face mask market is expected to register phenomenal growth by the end of 2020. The outbreak of respiratory infectious pandemic diseases such as H1N1 and COVID19 fuels the demand for face masks among frontline health workers and in the general population. N95 respirator masks are finding considerable use to protect healthcare workers against job-related exposure to infectious viruses and micro-organisms. The growing adoption of these products as a precautionary among healthcare personnel at workplaces and in the general public as a result of virus outbreaks is expected to continue during the forecast period, thereby driving the growth of the global disposable face mask market. Like the medical mask market, the rise in air pollution, vehicle engine and industrial facility emissions, and dust and related allergies and effects is expected to continue to support market growth to significant extent over the forecast period.

Prominent Vendors

• The 3M Company

• Cardinal Health

• Honeywell International

• Kimberly-Clark

• Mölnlycke Health Care

• Owens & Minor

• Prestige Ameritech

Insights by Vendors

The global market is highly competitive and dynamic characterized by the presence of several global, regional, and local vendors, offering a diverse range of surgical and respirator face masks to end-users. There are approximately 400 vendors offering a wide array of face masks worldwide. With the outbreak of COVID-19, the number of companies manufacturing COVID-19 face masks has increased exponentially, especially in China, over the last two decades. China has become the manufacturing hub and around 50% of the global production is from China alone.

The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the face mask market during the forecast period:

• Increasing Consumption of Face Masks for Personal Use

• New Product Launches in Personal Protective Equipment

• Spread of Infectious Diseases

• Increasing Investments in the Healthcare Sector

Face Mask Market Segmentation

The global face mask market research report includes a detailed segmentation by product, nature, end-users, distribution, and geography. The global outbreak of coronavirus has become one of the major drivers for the exceptional growth of N95 respirator masks in 2020. N95 manufacturers have witnessed a rapid growth in the sale of respiratory protective products. Although healthcare regulatory authorities across the globe have recommended the use of N95 respirators should be limited to healthcare workers, many individuals purchase these products to mitigate the risk of acquiring COVID-19 infection. The outbreak of pandemic has led to the growth of N95, KN95, FFP2 & FFP3, P95 & R95 masks.

The demand for surgical aids and equipment has increased with the adoption of new surgical practices in the medical field. The presence of dedicated surgical centers in healthcare centers has also given an impetus to the growth. Also, surgical masks are witnessing significant growth demand majorly because of their affordability and availability in the market. The surgical segment is further categorized into 3-ply, 4-ply, and 5-ply, which are witnessing high adoption on account of the awareness in standard hygiene and safety measures and the growth of airborne infections.

The increasing awareness of personal protective equipment among people on account of the growing healthcare sector is expected to drive the disposable face mask market. The use of disposable ones helps to protect the wearer from viruses and pathogens that can cause infections. The function is to reduce or eliminate the chance of being affected by potential environmental contaminants. These are highly worn by the hospital staff and employees working in medical healthcare institutions. Moreover, the increasing product penetration in developing countries via e-commerce sale channels is positively influencing the disposable face mask market size.

The penetration of protective equipment in hospitals is estimated to witness growth considering the prevalence of hospital-acquired infections globally. Several health authorities are making compulsory to wear face masks in hospitals, especially after the outbreak of Coronavirus as healthcare facilities come under high risk zones. The emergence of improved and effective surgical masks and respirators with superior safety and efficacy serves as healthy market opportunities for hospitals as the demand for modern treatment procedures is increasing, especially in developed countries.

Similar to the facial mask market, retail stores are the major revenue contributors to the global face mask market shares. Retail channels include supermarkets, hypermarkets, drug stores, and department stores. Before the COVD-19 crisis, these stocks were majorly sold through retail channels including drug stores and hypermarkets. The retail segment currently accounts for the highest revenue share, and this is expected to continue over the forecast period.

Table of Content

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope Of The Study

4.4 Market Segmentation by Product

4.4.1 Respiratory Masks

4.4.2 Surgical Masks

4.4.3 Cloth Masks

4.5 Market Segmentation by End-users

4.5.1 Healthcare

4.5.2 Industrial

4.5.3 Individual

4.5.4 Government & Others

4.6 Market Segmentation by Nature

4.6.1 Reusable

4.6.2 Disposable

4.7 Market Segmentation by Distribution

4.7.1 Direct Distribution

4.7.2 Indirect Distribution

4.8 Market Segmentation by Geography

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation

The study considers the present scenario of the face mask market and its market dynamics for the period 2019−2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

Key Questions Answered

1. What is the face mask market size and growth rate during the forecast period?

2. What are the factors impacting the growth of the face mask market shares?

3. Which product type/end-users/region is generating the largest revenue in the North America region?

4. Who are the leading vendors in face mask market, and what are their market shares?

5. How masks are effective against the coronavirus disease and what is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the face mask market analysis?

