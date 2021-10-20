Cranes Rental Market: Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2030

The report on the global cranes rental market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2018 to 2026. The report predicts the global cranes rental market to grow with a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period from 2020-2026. The study on cranes rental market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2026.

The report on cranes rental market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global cranes rental market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter’s five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global cranes rental market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Further, IGR- Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Report Findings

1) Drivers

? Rapid urbanization and increasing construction and infrastructure development in emerging countries owing to increasing focus on smart city development

? Increasing investment in transportation, commercial infrastructure and energy are also help to increase the demand of renting equipment

2) Restraints

? The cost paid for renting crane is less than the cost required for maintenance cost

3) Opportunities

? Favourable government funding for infrastructure development will offer lucrative opportunities

Research Methodology

A) Primary Research

Our primary research involves extensive interviews and analysis of the opinions provided by the primary respondents. The primary research starts with identifying and approaching the primary respondents, the primary respondents are approached include

1. Key Opinion Leaders associated with Infinium Global Research

2. Internal and External subject matter experts

3. Professionals and participants from the industry

Our primary research respondents typically include

1. Executives working with leading companies in the market under review

2. Product/brand/marketing managers

3. CXO level executives

4. Regional/zonal/ country managers

5. Vice President level executives.

B) Secondary Research

Secondary research involves extensive exploring through the secondary sources of information available in both the public domain and paid sources. At Infinium Global Research, each research study is based on over 500 hours of secondary research accompanied by primary research. The information obtained through the secondary sources is validated through the crosscheck on various data sources.

The secondary sources of the data typically include

1. Company reports and publications

2. Government/institutional publications

3. Trade and associations journals

4. Databases such as WTO, OECD, World Bank, and among others.

5. Websites and publications by research agencies

Segment Covered

The global cranes rental market is segmented on the basis of weight lifting capacity, type, and end-user.

The Global Cranes Rental Market by Weight Lifting Capacity

? Heavy

? Extreme Heavy

? Low

? Low-medium

The Global Cranes Rental Market by Type

? Fixed

? Mobile

The Global Cranes Rental Market by End-user

? Mining and Excavation

? Oil and Gas

? Building and Construction

? Marine and Offshore

Company Profiles

The companies covered in the report include

? Maxim Crane Works L.P.

? Action Construction Equipment Ltd.

? Weldex (International) Offshore Ltd.

? Mediaco Group

? Lampson International LLC

? Buckner Heavylift Cranes, LLC

? Ahern Rentals, Inc.

? Starlog Enterprises Limited

? Others

What does this report deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the cranes rental market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the cranes rental market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2026.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global cranes rental market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. IGR- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

