Middle East and Africa Procurement as-a-Service Market Worth Observing Growth | Accenture, Genpact Ltd, GEP, HCL Technologies, IBM Corporation, Infosys Ltd

The Middle East and Africa procurement as-a-service market is expected to reach US$ 165.9 million by 2027 from US$ 108.4 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.60 % from 2020 to 2027.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Middle East and Africa Procurement as-a-Service Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Middle East and Africa Procurement as-a-Service market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

Procurement as-a-service is an outsourced procurement business model that combines staff, technology, and expertise to manage a portion, or complete, of user’s organization’s procurement functions. The direct procurement is a process that is involved in acquiring various raw materials and goods for final product production. The fast-growing economies across the regions are expected to witness a significant surge in demand for various procurement services, including strategic souring, transaction management, spend management, and others.

Major key players covered in this report:

Accenture

Genpact Ltd

GEP

HCL Technologies

IBM Corporation

Infosys Ltd

Wipro Limited

WNS (Holdings) Limited

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Middle East and Africa Procurement as-a-Service market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Middle East and Africa Procurement as-a-Service market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Middle East and Africa Procurement as-a-Service market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Middle East and Africa Procurement as-a-Service market segments and regions.

Middle East and Africa Procurement as-a-Service Market Segmentation:

By Component

Strategic Sourcing

Spend Management

Category Management

Process Management

Contract Management

Transaction Management

By Enterprise Size

SMEs

Large Enterprises

By End-User Industry

IT and Telecom

Consumer Goods and Retail

Manufacturing

Energy and Utility

Healthcare

Hospitality and Tourism

Others

The research on the Middle East and Africa Procurement as-a-Service market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Middle East and Africa Procurement as-a-Service market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Middle East and Africa Procurement as-a-Service market.

