Healthcare Fraud Detection Market Growth, New Technology, Challenges and Trends Analysis till 2028

Healthcare fraud is difficult to detect and generally goes unnoticed; therefore, detecting such fraudulent claims is necessary, as they increase the burden on society. The use of fraud detection solutions enables healthcare firms in accounting and auditing by predictive data methodologies. Careful account auditing can reveal suspicious providers and policyholders and detect potential fraudulent cases before it occurs.

The “Global Healthcare Fraud Detection Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverages industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the healthcare fraud detection market with detailed market segmentation by delivery model, component, type, application, end user, and geography. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading healthcare fraud detection market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Healthcare Fraud Detection Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Healthcare Fraud Detection Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Healthcare Fraud Detection Players to fight Covid-19 Impact.

Based on delivery model, the global healthcare fraud detection market is segmented into on-premise, and cloud-based.

Based on component, the market is bifurcated into services, and software.

Based on type, the market is bifurcated into predictive analytics, prescriptive analytics, and descriptive analytics.

Based on application, the market is bifurcated into insurance claims review, payment integrity.

Based on end user, the global healthcare fraud detection market is segmented into public or government agencies, private insurance payers, and private insurance payers.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Healthcare Fraud Detection Market – By Delivery Model

1.3.2 Healthcare Fraud Detection Market – By Component

1.3.3 Healthcare Fraud Detection Market – By Type

1.3.4 Healthcare Fraud Detection Market – By Application

1.3.5 Healthcare Fraud Detection Market – By End-User

1.3.6 Healthcare Fraud Detection Market – By Region

1.3.6.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. HEALTHCARE FRAUD DETECTION MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. EXPERT OPINIONS

