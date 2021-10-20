Cervical Dystonia Market to Exhibit Moderate Growth Rate till 2030 | Key Companies – Revance Therapeutics, Addex Therapeutics, Medytox, Ipsen, Allergan, and Others

DelveInsight’s “Cervical Dystonia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2030” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Cervical Dystonia market trends in the seven major markets (7MM) (i.e the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Cervical Dystonia Disease Overview

Cervical Dystonia (CD) is a chronic neurological disorder characterized by involuntary contractions of the cervical musculature that lead to abnormal movements and postures of the head. In some cases, these abnormal contractions may be sustained or continuous; in others, they may be present as spasms that can resemble tremors.

Cervical Dystonia Market Key Facts

The prevalence of CD in the United States is estimated to be around 400 per 100,000 and a recently published meta-analysis of primary dystonia suggested an overall CD prevalence of about 50 per million. (Jankovic J et al 2007, Steeves TD, 2012).

In Southern Italy, cervical dystonia was commonest in patients aged 35–54 years with a prevalence of 44.8 per 1,000,000 (Anna Maria Papantonio et al, 2009).

Despite the greater prevalence in females, several studies have reported that CD developed at an earlier age in males than in females (Giovanni Defazio et al, 2013).

Cervical Dystonia Market

Cervical Dystonia market size is expected to increase during the forecast period owing to the extensive research and development activities of pharmaceutical companies involved in developing the therapies.

The market outlook section of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of the historic, current, and forecasted Cervical Dystonia market size and share by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, and demand for better technology.

The report gives a thorough detail of market trends, growth opportunities of each marketed and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria, mechanism of action, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, and view of the key opinion leaders.

Cervical Dystonia Epidemiology

The epidemiology section covers insights about historical and current Cervical Dystonia patient pool and forecasted trends for every seven major markets from 2017 to 2030. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted Cervical Dystonia epidemiology trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.

Cervical Dystonia Drugs Uptake and Key Market Players

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Cervical Dystonia market or expected to get launched in the market during the study period. The analysis covers the drug uptake; patient uptake by therapies; and sales of each drug.

Report’s Drugs Uptake section helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allow the comparison of the drugs on the basis of market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

The report also covers the Cervical Dystonia Pipeline Development Activities and provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in Phase II, and Phase III stages and the key companies in the market involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyses the recent development such as collaborations, acquisitions, and mergers, licensing patent details, and other information.

Key companies in the Cervical Dystonia Market include:

Revance Therapeutics

Addex Therapeutics

Medytox

Ipsen

Allergan

And many others.

Cervical Dystonia Therapies Covered in the Report Include:

Botox (OnabotulinumtoxinA

RT002

Dipraglurant-ER

And many others.

Table of Content

Key Insights Executive Summary Cervical Dystonia Competitive Intelligence Analysis Cervical Dystonia Market Overview at a Glance Cervical Dystonia Disease Background and Overview Cervical Dystonia Patient Journey Cervical Dystonia Epidemiology and Patient Population Cervical Dystonia Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices Cervical Dystonia Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of Cervical Dystonia Treatment Cervical Dystonia Marketed Products Cervical Dystonia Emerging Therapies Cervical Dystonia Seven Major Market Analysis Attribute Analysis Cervical Dystonia Market Outlook (7 major markets) Cervical Dystonia Access and Reimbursement Overview KOL Views on the Cervical Dystonia Market. Cervical Dystonia Market Drivers Cervical Dystonia Market Barriers Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer

