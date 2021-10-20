Europe Passenger Information System Market is expected to reach US$ 12,663.64 million by 2027 with CAGR of 11.8% | Cisco Systems Inc., Cubic Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd

The Passenger Information System market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 5,241.72 million in 2019 to US$ 12,663.64 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Passenger information system is used to establish strong communication link between a transit authorities and passengers by delivering to real-time data with respect to location of vehicle along with schedule of journey, timely announcements and the overall updates required by passengers. Such types of system are basically used to enhance the overall experience of passengers while transit by keeping them updated data along with entertaining the passengers using various infotainment systems.

Major Key Players Covered In This Report:

• Dysten Sp. z o.o

• Alstom

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• Cubic Corporation

• Hitachi, Ltd

• Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

• Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd.

• Teleste Corporation

• Thales Group

• Wabtec Corporation

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Europe Passenger Information System market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Europe Passenger Information System market segments and regions.

The research on the Europe Passenger Information System market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Europe Passenger Information System market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Europe Passenger Information System market.

