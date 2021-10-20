Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market to Observe Impressive Growth by 2030 | Key Companies – Faron Pharmaceuticals, BioMarck, Athersys, Techpool Bio-Pharma, Apeiron, United Therapeutics, GlaxoSmithKline, Bayer, and Others

DelveInsight’s “Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2030” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome market trends in the seven major markets (7MM) (i.e the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The market report covers emerging drugs, current treatment practices, market share of the individual therapies, market drivers, barriers, unmet medical needs, current and forecasted market size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets.

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Disease Overview

Acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) is a rapidly progressive disease occurring in critically ill patients. The major complication in ARDS is marked by leakage of fluid into the lungs, making breathing difficult or impossible.

Out of total COVID-19 cases, the patients who are critically ill—very few and ranging from 1% to 4%—constitute the potential pool for ARDS.

As per the DelveInsight, the ARDS market is expected to grow, driven by factors like an increase in the incident pool, expected entry of emerging therapies such as Traumakine, BIO-11006, MultiStem, and Solnatide in the 7MM markets. The increase in market size is also a consequence of a rise in awareness and disease understanding.

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market Key Facts

As per DelveInsight, the total incident population of ARDS in the 7MM was 799,872 in 2017.

DelveInsight estimates show a higher incidence of ARDS in the United States, with an estimated number of 495,655 cases in 2017.

Generally, in the 7MM countries, the risk factor associated with the highest number of incident cases of ARDS was pneumonia, except for the United Kingdom, where Sepsis was the primary risk factor for ARDS.

The United States showed the highest incident population of ARDS, as compared to EU5, and Japan. As per DelveInsight’s estimation, the US accounts for ~62% of total cases, for ARDS, in the 7MM countries.

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market

The market size of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) is expected to increase during the forecast period owing to the launch of upcoming therapies.

The market outlook section of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of the historic, current, and forecasted Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome market size and share by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, and demand for better technology.

The report gives a thorough detail of market trends, growth opportunities of each marketed and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria, mechanism of action, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, and view of the key opinion leaders.

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Epidemiology

The epidemiology section covers insights about historical and current Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome patient pool and forecasted trends for every seven major markets from 2017 to 2030. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome epidemiology trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Drugs Uptake and Key Market Players

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome market or expected to get launched in the market during the study period. The analysis covers the drug uptake; patient uptake by therapies; and sales of each drug.

Report’s Drugs Uptake section helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allow the comparison of the drugs on the basis of market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

The report also covers the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Pipeline Development Activities and provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in Phase II, and Phase III stages and the key companies in the market involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyses the recent development such as collaborations, acquisitions, and mergers, licensing patent details, and other information.

Some of the key companies in the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) market include:

Faron Pharmaceuticals

BioMarck Pharmaceuticals

Athersys

Techpool Bio-Pharma

Apeiron Biologics

United Therapeutics

GlaxoSmithKline

Bayer

And many others.

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) Therapies covered in the report includes

Traumakine

BIO-11006

MultiStem

Solnatide

And many others.

Table of Content

Key Insights Executive Summary Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Competitive Intelligence Analysis Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market Overview at a Glance Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Disease Background and Overview Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Patient Journey Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Epidemiology and Patient Population Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Treatment Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Marketed Products Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Emerging Therapies Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Seven Major Market Analysis Attribute Analysis Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market Outlook (7 major markets) Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Access and Reimbursement Overview KOL Views on the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market Drivers Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market Barriers Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer

*The table of contents is not exhaustive; the final content may vary.

