Contact Dermatitis Market is Expected to Expand at a Healthy Growth Rate by 2030 | Key Companies – Edesa Biotech, Hapten Sciences, and Others

Contact Dermatitis Disease Overview

Contact dermatitis (CD) is a type of eczema triggered by contact with a particular substance in the environment that the person is allergic to, it may react by causing the skin to itch and become red. Contact Dermatitis usually improves or clears up completely if the substance causing the problem is identified and avoided. Treatments are also available to help ease the symptoms.

Contact Dermatitis Market Key Facts

The North American Contact Dermatitis Group (NACDG) has reported significantly that occupational ACD (60%) cases are more prevalent than ICD (32%) cases in the United States.

The total diagnosed prevalent population of Contact Dermatitis in the 7 major markets was found to be 43,359,201 in 2017.

In cases of Contact Dermatitis patients in the United States, the diagnosed prevalent cases were found to be 13,786,942 in 2017.

In the EU5 countries, the diagnosed prevalence of Contact Dermatitis was found to be maximum in Germany with 6,645,210 cases, followed by France with 5,481,080 cases in 2017. The least number of cases were found in Spain, with 1,982,709 cases in 2017.

In Japan, the diagnosed prevalence of Contact Dermatitis was found to be 5,107,575 in 2017.

As per Delvelnsight’s analysis, the number of cases of Contact Dermatitis in males and females in the United States was found to be 4,825,430 and 8,961,513 respectively in 2017.

Contact Dermatitis Market

Contact Dermatitis market size is expected to increase during the forecast period owing to the rise in the number of prevalent cases in the 7MM.

The market size of Contact Dermatitis in the seven major markets was estimated to be USD 7,831 Million in 2017.

The United States accounts for the largest market size of Contact Dermatitis, in comparison to EU5 (the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, France, and Spain) and Japan.

Among the EU5 countries, Germany had the highest market size with USD 981 Million in 2017, while Spain had the lowest market size of Contact Dermatitis with USD 293 Million in 2017.

The market outlook section of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of the historic, current, and forecasted Contact Dermatitis market size and share by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, and demand for better technology.

The report gives a thorough detail of market trends, growth opportunities of each marketed and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria, mechanism of action, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, and view of the key opinion leaders.

Contact Dermatitis Epidemiology

The epidemiology section covers insights about historical and current Contact Dermatitis patient pool and forecasted trends for every seven major markets from 2017 to 2030. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted Contact Dermatitis epidemiology trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.

Contact Dermatitis Drugs Uptake and Key Market Players

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Contact Dermatitis market or expected to get launched in the market during the study period. The analysis covers the drug uptake; patient uptake by therapies; and sales of each drug.

Report’s Drugs Uptake section helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allow the comparison of the drugs on the basis of market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

The report also covers the Contact Dermatitis Pipeline Development Activities and provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in Phase II, and Phase III stages and the key companies in the market involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyses the recent development such as collaborations, acquisitions, and mergers, licensing patent details, and other information.

Till date, there is no approved therapy specific for Contact Dermatitis. The treatment paradigm is mostly similar to that of Atopic Dermatitis. Therefore, the current treatment of Contact Dermatitis is mainly dominated by the use of off-label therapies.

However, the dynamics of the Contact Dermatitis market is anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the research and development activities so that the market will comprise efficient treatment options. The launch of emerging therapies is expected during the forecast period.

Contact Dermatitis Companies:

Edesa Biotech

Hapten Sciences

And many others.

Contact Dermatitis Therapies covered in the report include:

EB01 Cream

PDC-APB

Table of Content

Key Insights Executive Summary Contact Dermatitis Competitive Intelligence Analysis Contact Dermatitis Market Overview at a Glance Contact Dermatitis Disease Background and Overview Contact Dermatitis Patient Journey Contact Dermatitis Epidemiology and Patient Population Contact Dermatitis Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices Contact Dermatitis Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of Contact Dermatitis Treatment Contact Dermatitis Marketed Products Contact Dermatitis Emerging Therapies Contact Dermatitis Seven Major Market Analysis Attribute Analysis Contact Dermatitis Market Outlook (7 major markets) Contact Dermatitis Access and Reimbursement Overview KOL Views on the Contact Dermatitis Market. Contact Dermatitis Market Drivers Contact Dermatitis Market Barriers Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer

*The table of contents is not exhaustive; the final content may vary.

