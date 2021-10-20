North America Beauty Devices Market projected to reach US$ 37,948.50 Million by 2027 with CAGR of 13.9% | NuFACE, L’OREAL GROUP, Procter & Gamble

The North America Beauty Devices Market is expected to reach US$ 37,948.50 Mn in 2027 from US$ 13,697.43 Mn in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 13.9% from 2019-2027. North America Beauty Devices Market study by “The Business Market Insights” provides details about the market dynamics affecting the market, Market scope, Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years.

Leading North America Beauty Devices Market Players:

• NuFACE

• L’OREAL GROUP

• Procter & Gamble

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Panasonic Corporation

• TRIA BEAUTY

• FOREO

• YA-MAN LTD

• ZIIP

• Silk’n

• Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.

• MTG Co., Ltd

North America Beauty Devices market – Regional Analysis to 2027 is an exclusive and in-depth study which provides a comprehensive view of the market includes the current trend and future amplitude of the market with respect to the products/services. The report provides an overview of the North America Beauty Devices market with the detailed segmentation by type, application, and region through in-depth traction analysis of the overall virtual reality industry. This report provides qualified research on the market to evaluate the key players by calibrating all the relevant products/services to understand the positioning of the major players in North America Beauty Devices market.

The report is a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the North America Beauty Devices Market. The report also focuses on the exhaustive PEST analysis and extensive market dynamics during the forecast period.

