North America Tortilla Market To Witness Huge Growth By 2027 with CAGR of 5.1% | Cargill, Incorporated, Aryzta AG, Rich Products Corporation

The North America Tortilla Market is accounted to US$ 25,166.4 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 39,293.0 Mn by 2027.

Tortilla is a thin and flat bread made up of wheat and corn. Different types of tortillas are available in the market including tortilla chips, taco shells, tostadas, and many more. High nutritive properties associated with tortilla is expected to fuel the market growth. Different types of tortillas are quite popular in the North American countries mainly in the US and Mexico. US is dominating the North America tortilla market followed by Mexico. Tortillas are widely used in the US, in recipes of Mexican origin. Tortilla and tortilla products are more popular than all other ethnic bread, such as pita bread, English muffins, and bagels among US consumers.

Major key players covered in this report:

• Associated British Foods plc.

• Cargill, Incorporated

• Barilla G. e R. Fratelli S.p.A

• Aryzta AG

• Rich Products Corporation

• Britannia Industries

• CSC Brands, L.P.

• Finsbury Food Group Plc

• Conagra Inc.

• Premier Foods Group Limited

NORTH AMERICA TORTILLA MARKET SEGMENTATION

North America Tortilla Market – By Product Type

Tortilla chips

Taco shells

Tostadas

Flour tortillas

Corn Tortilla

Others

North America Tortilla Market – By Nature

Conventional

Organic

North America Tortilla Market – By Source

Wheat

Corn

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the North America Tortilla market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the North America Tortilla market segments and regions.

