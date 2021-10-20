Remote Patient Monitoring Devices Market 2021 Ongoing Trends with Most Demanding Players | Omron Healthcare, Medtronic Plc., Welch Allyn

Remote Patient Monitoring Devices market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 273.75 Mn in the year 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 604.07 Mn by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.5% over the forecast period.

The growth of the market is driven by the factors such as increase in the demand of remote patient monitoring devices from hospitals & clinics and home healthcare in the US, the rise in the geriatric population in U.S., rising adoption of meaning use act, the increasing prevalence of the cardiovascular disease population in U.S. and Mexico are likely to boost the growth of the remote patient monitoring devices in the region during the forecast period.

Major key players covered in this report:

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

GE Healthcare

Boston Scientific Corporation

Omron Healthcare

Medtronic Plc.

Welch Allyn

Resideo Technologies (Honeywell Life Care)

Abbott Laboratories

Biotronik SE & Co. KG

Masimo Corporation

NORTH AMERICA REMOTE PATIENT MONITORING – MARKET SEGMENTATION



By Product

• Vital Sign Monitors

• Special Monitors By Application

• Cardiovascular Diseases Treatment

• Cancer Treatment

• Sleep Disorder Treatment

• Diabetes Treatment

• Weight Management & Fitness Monitoring By End user

• Hospitals & Clinics

• Ambulatory Care Centers

• Home Healthcare



