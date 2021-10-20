Postoperative Pain Market to Register Incremental Growth During the Forecast Period (2030) | Key Companies – Trevena, Heron Therapeutics, Cara Therapeutics, Neumentum, Pfizer, AcelRx, AFT Pharma, Menarini, and Others

DelveInsight’s “Postoperative Pain Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2030” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Postoperative Pain market trends in the seven major markets (7MM) (i.e the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The market report covers emerging drugs, current treatment practices, market share of the individual therapies, market drivers, barriers, unmet medical needs, current and forecasted market size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets.

Postoperative Pain Disease Overview

Postoperative pain is a normal response to surgical intervention and is a cause of delayed recovery and discharge after surgery or any other operative procedure, which also leads to an increased risk of wound infection. Untreated pain led to reduced patient satisfaction and increased morbidity and mortality and placed a burden on patient finances. It usually lasts less than 3–6 months, and it is directly related to soft tissue damage, and it gradually resolves as the injured tissues heal.

Postoperative Pain Market Key Facts

The total diagnosed incident cases of postoperative pain in 7MM was found to be 65,109,200 in 2017.

Among 7MM, the US reported the highest number of surgical procedures with 50,393,413 cases in 2017 as per DelveInsight’s estimates.

As per DelveInsight, in 2017, it is estimated that the severity‐specific incident cases of postoperative pain in France were 1,194,644, 1,439,003, and 828,105 in mild, moderate, and severe cases.

The total incident cases of postoperative pain in Italy was found to be 1,707,860 cases in 2017.

The total number of surgical procedure cases of postoperative pain in Japan was found to be 15,168,346 cases in 2017.

Key Benefits of Postoperative Pain Market Report

The market report provides an in-depth analysis of Postoperative Pain Market size, share, and epidemiology in 7MM.

The report will help in developing business strategies by understanding the trends & developments, key players operating in the market, and future competition that will drive and shape the market outlook in the upcoming years.

The report covers the factors stimulating the Postoperative Pain market growth, current treatment practices , emerging drugs, market share of the individual therapies.

The report provides a detailed assessment of the patient population, unmet needs, comparative analysis of pipeline products with detailed clinical profiles, and other factors.

Postoperative Pain Market

The market outlook section of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of the historic, current, and forecasted Postoperative Pain market size and share by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, and demand for better technology.

The report gives a thorough detail of market trends, growth opportunities of each marketed and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria, mechanism of action, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, and view of the key opinion leaders.

Postoperative Pain Epidemiology

The epidemiology section covers insights about historical and current Postoperative Pain patient pool and forecasted trends for every seven major markets from 2017 to 2030. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted Postoperative Pain epidemiology trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.

Postoperative Pain Drugs Uptake and Key Market Players

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Postoperative Pain market or expected to get launched in the market during the study period. The analysis covers the drug uptake; patient uptake by therapies; and sales of each drug.

Report’s Drugs Uptake section helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allow the comparison of the drugs on the basis of market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

The report also covers the Postoperative Pain Pipeline Development Activities and provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in Phase II, and Phase III stages and the key companies in the market involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyses the recent development such as collaborations, acquisitions, and mergers, licensing patent details, and other information.

The current pipeline for postoperative pain holds many significant products, it has a few products which are being developed by certain key players. However, currently, several key players at the global level are diligently involved in developing therapies that are expected to launch in the coming years.

Postoperative Pain companies:

Trevena

Heron Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics

Neumentum Pharmaceuticals

Pfizer

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AFT Pharmaceuticals

Menarini Group

And many others

Postoperative Pain therapies covered in the report include:

Olivo

HTX-011

CR845/Difelikefalin

NTM-001

PF-05089771

TLC590

Zalviso

Maxigesic

Dexketoprofen Tramadol

Dsuvia/Dzuveo (Sufentanil)

And many more

Table of Content

Key Insights Executive Summary Postoperative Pain Competitive Intelligence Analysis Postoperative Pain Market Overview at a Glance Postoperative Pain Disease Background and Overview Postoperative Pain Patient Journey Postoperative Pain Epidemiology and Patient Population Postoperative Pain Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices Postoperative Pain Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of Postoperative Pain Treatment Postoperative Pain Marketed Products Postoperative Pain Emerging Therapies Postoperative Pain Seven Major Market Analysis Attribute Analysis Postoperative Pain Market Outlook (7 major markets) Postoperative Pain Access and Reimbursement Overview KOL Views on the Postoperative Pain Market. Postoperative Pain Market Drivers Postoperative Pain Market Barriers Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer

*The table of contents is not exhaustive; the final content may vary.

