Connected Health and Wellness Devices Market 2021 Update on Development, Size, Average Price, Competitive Analysis

Connected health devices use digital media, mobile devices, and health technology. Connected health devices enable healthcare professionals (HCPs), care givers, and patients to easily access information and improve the health outcomes and quality of healthcare. These devices use technology to diagnose and treat the patient outside the clinics or hospitals. Healthcare programs in remote care like home care, lifestyle & disease management and telehealth are possible only because of connected health devices.

Market Dynamics

The Connected Health and Wellness Devices market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rising prevalence of chronic and lifestyle-associated diseases, growing health care awareness and shifting of population preference towards a healthy lifestyle. Furthermore, rising initiatives from government and private players is also driving the market.

The key players profiled in this study include:

Omron Healthcare, Inc.

McKesson Corporation

Philips Healthcare Company

GE Healthcare, Inc.

Draeger Medical Systems, Inc.

Fitbit, Inc.

Jude Medical, Inc.

Medtronic Plc

Aerotel Medical System Ltd.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Market Segmentation

The global Connected Health and Wellness Devices market is segmented on the basis of type, product and end user. Based on type, the market is segmented into Healthcare IT, Health Information Exchange, and Healthcare Analytics. Based on product, the market is segmented into Personal medical devices, Wellness products, and Software & services. Based on the end user, the marker is segmented into Hospitals, Individual customers, and Other.

Regional framework

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Connected Health and Wellness Devices market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2020 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Connected Health and Wellness Devices market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Connected Health and Wellness Devices market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Connected Health and Wellness Devices market in these regions.

