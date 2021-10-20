Glass Flake Coatings Market 2021| Regional Trends, Development Status, Sales Revenue and Comprehensive Research Study Till 2028

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Glass flake coatings are a form of coating that contains glass flakes. Glass flake coatings are made up of a resin matrix coated in micron-thick glass and properly graded flakes that can be joined in several layers to create a permeation barrier and prolong the coating’s service life. These are made from recycled materials like nylon rubber, plasticizers, and resins that take less energy to produce.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The Global Glass Flake Coatings Market is expected to grow due to factors such as rising demand for advanced and high-efficiency coatings, as well as the need to improve the performance and longevity of equipment and devices. The expansion of the oil and gas exploration industry is also helping the glass flake coatings market to expand. The price fluctuation of glass flake coatings, on the other hand, is limiting the market’s growth.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Glass Flake Coatings Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals & materials industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the glass flake coatings market with detailed market segmentation by resin type, substrate, and end-user industry. The global glass flake coatings market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading glass flake coatings market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Resin Type

Epoxy

Polyester

Vinyl Ester

Others

By Substrate

Metal

Concrete

By End-user Industry

Oil & Gas

Marine

Industrial

Power Generation

Wastewater Treatment

Others

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry, including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global glass flake coatings market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2020 to 2028 concerning five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America. The glass flake coatings market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally, along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the glass flake coatings market from both the demand and supply sides. Further, it evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions, namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America, after evaluating political, economic, social, and technological factors affecting the glass flake coatings market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The report covers vital developments in the glass flake coatings market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals, and others, such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions and partnerships & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of the business and customer base of market players. The market payers from the glass flake coatings market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for glass flake coatings in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the glass flake coatings market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the glass flake coatings market. Besides, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last three years, the critical development in the past five years.

Hempel A/S

CHEMIPROTECT ENGINEERS

Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.

PPG Industries Inc.

Corrosioneering Group

Clean Coats

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Berger Paints India Limited

KCC CORPORATION

Akzo Nobel N.V

