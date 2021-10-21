Europe Meter Data Management System market is estimated to record a CAGR of 14.6% during the forecast period-2021-2027 With Top players Like Diehl Metering GmbH, Eaton Corporation, Honeywell International, Inc, Itron Inc, Kamstrup A/S, Landis+Gyr Group AG, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG and more

The meter data management system market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 274.4 Mn in 2018 to US$ 961.8Mn by the year 2027 at a CAGR of 14.6% during the forecast period.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Europe Meter Data Management System Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Europe Meter Data Management System market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The meter data management solutions provide transparency for the utilities and municipalities, and thereby enable significantly increased efficiency in reading, billing and service processes. The smart grids and smart metering rollout will help the EU to reduce emissions in the region by up to 9% as well as the annual energy consumption of households by comparable amounts. For measuring cost-effectiveness, EU countries performed cost-benefit analyses on the basis of guidelines specified by the European Commission (EC). Also, a similar assessment was conducted on smart meters for gas. By 2020, the European Union (EU) targets to upgrade at least 80% of the region’s electricity meters with smart meters at every place where it is economical to do so.

Europe Meter Data Management System Market By Offering

Software

Services

Europe Meter Data Management System Market By Utility Type

Gas

Water

Electricity

Europe Meter Data Management System Market By Application

Smart Grid

Microgrid

Energy Storage

EV Charging

Others

Europe Meter Data Management System Market By End-User

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Europe Meter Data Management System Market By Country

Germany

France

Italy

United Kingdom

Russia

Rest of Europe

Europe Meter Data Management System Market-Companies Mentioned

ABB Ltd.

Aclara Technologies LLC

Diehl Metering GmbH

Eaton Corporation

Honeywell International, Inc

Itron Inc

Kamstrup A/S

Landis+Gyr Group AG

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key player in the Europe Meter Data Management System market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Europe Meter Data Management System market segments and regions.

The research on the Europe Meter Data Management System market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Europe Meter Data Management System market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Europe Meter Data Management System market.

