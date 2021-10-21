Asia Pacific PACS and RIS Market to register a CAGR of 8.1% by the end of 2027 |McKesson Corporation, General Electric, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens AG, Cerner Corporation, IBM, Novarad and more

The Asia Pacific PACS and RIS market is expected to reach US$ 1,223.18 Mn in 2027 from US$ 628.83 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 8.1% from 2019-2027.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Asia Pacific PACS and RIS Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Asia Pacific PACS and RIS market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Asia Pacific PACS and RIS market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Asia Pacific PACS and RIS market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

By Product

Picture Archiving And Communication System (PACS) Dental PACS Cardiology PACS Oncology PACS Orthopedic PACS Others

Radiology Information System (RIS)

By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

By Deployment

Web-Based

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

By End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Other End Users

By Geography

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia South Korea



Company Profiles

McKesson Corporation

General Electric

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Siemens AG

Cerner Corporation

IBM

Novarad

Agfa-Gevaert Group

INFINITT Healthcare Co., Ltd.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key player in the Asia Pacific PACS and RIS market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Asia Pacific PACS and RIS market segments and regions.

The research on the Asia Pacific PACS and RIS market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Asia Pacific PACS and RIS market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Asia Pacific PACS and RIS market.

