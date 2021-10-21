Packaged Couscous Market Opportunities, Regional Overview, Top Leaders, Revenue and Forecast to 2028

Couscous is a healthy ingredient that is made from crushed durum wheat, wheat flour, and other ingredients. Couscous is one of the most versatile ingredients utilized as a side dish in numerous classic recipes. Couscous is easy to cook and possesses antioxidant properties that help control cholesterol levels. Couscous packaging is done mainly in bags, cartons, boxes, etc. Couscous packaging is a method to prevent couscous from a change of state or contamination from physical, chemical, and biological sources. It helps in the longer storage of the couscous.

The packaged couscous market has witnessed notable growth due to increased demand for fresh couscous across the globe. The rise in consumption of convenience foods supports the demand for couscous, thereby anticipated to drive the packaged couscous market. Moreover, rising awareness of packaged food among the populace provides a vast market opportunity for the important players operating in the packaged couscous market.

Some Of The Leading Players In Global Market:

1. Belazu Ingredient Company

2. US Durum Products

3. DARI

4. Ebro Foods

5. Gefen

6. Royal Nut Company

7. The Hain Celestial

8. Al Fez

9. Near East

10. Abbie’s International Inc

The “Global Packaged Couscous Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverage industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the packaged couscous market with detailed market segmentation by category, distribution channel. The global packaged couscous market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading packaged couscous market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report covers vital developments in the packaged couscous market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals, and others, such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions and partnerships & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry, including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global packaged couscous market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2028 concerning five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America. The packaged couscous market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally, along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

