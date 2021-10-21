US$ 348.4 million growth expected in Asia Pacific Airport Asset Tracking Market during 2021-2027: Asset Fusion Limited, Ctrack, Geotab Inc , Steerpath Oy, Unilode Aviation Solutions

The airport asset tracking market in APAC is expected to grow from US$ 125.1 million in 2019 to US$ 348.4 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Asia Pacific Airport Asset Tracking Market study by “The Business Market Insights” provides details about the market dynamics affecting the market, Market scope, Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years.

APAC has become one of the largest aviation markets, with air passenger count in billions every year. Over 100 million new passengers are anticipated to reach in the coming years. The rising number of air passengers has led to increase in the number of aircraft flights every day; therefore, the airport operators in Asia have started evaluating the efficiency of their operations. Governments across APAC are striving toward bringing advancements in the aviation sector, as well as associated industries. The growing investments toward the construction of newer airports and expansion of the existing ones are encouraging the adoption of enhanced solutions for better operations, which is contributing to the airport asset tracking market growth. As per the Airport Council International (ACI), the growth rate of air passengers in APAC region was estimated as 10%

Leading Asia Pacific Airport Asset Tracking Market Players: Asset Fusion Limited, Ctrack, Geotab Inc. , Steerpath Oy, Unilode Aviation Solutions

APAC Airport Asset Tracking Market Segmentation

APAC Airport Asset Tracking Market – By Offering

Hardware

Software

APAC Airport Asset Tracking Market – By Asset Type

Fixed Assets

Portable Assets

Mobile Assets

APAC Airport Asset Tracking Market – By Country

Australia

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

The report is a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Asia Pacific Airport Asset Tracking Market. The report also focuses on the exhaustive PEST analysis and extensive market dynamics during the forecast period.

