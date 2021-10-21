North America Arbitrary Waveform Generator Market to Hit Valuation of US$ 140.94 Million by 2028 | Pico Technology, Rohde & Schwarz, Tabor Electronics Ltd.

The Arbitrary Waveform Generator Market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 85.67 million in 2021 to US$ 140.94 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2028.

The North America arbitrary waveform generator market consists of the US, Canada, and Mexico. The technological advancements have led to a highly competitive market in the region as populations attract several technological developments due to high spending powers. With the high density and adoption of consumer electronic devices, the consumer electronics industry is constantly blooming in the region. Smartphones, personal computers, tablets, music players, washing machines, microwave ovens, television sets, and other consumer electronics devices have found a wider user base in North America.

Innovations and technological advancements; growing requirement for arbitrary waveform generators across various industries is compelling the key market players to develop advanced generators for both ease-of-use and enhanced performance. Rapid advancements in certain electronic technologies such as multiple-input multiple-output (MIMO), are being adopted by the manufacturers to offer a comprehensive solution for waveform generation.

Major Key players covered in this report:

• B&K Precision Corporation

• BERKELEY NUCLEONICS CORPORATION

• KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES

• Pico Technology

• Rohde & Schwarz

• SHF Communication Technologies AG

• Tabor Electronics Ltd.

• TEKTRONIX, INC

• Teledyne LeCroy

• Texas Instruments Incorporated

NORTH AMERICA ARBITRARY WAVEFORM GENERATOR MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Channel

Single-channel

Dual-channel

Multi-channel

By Technology

Direct Digital Synthesis AWG

Variable-clock AWG

Combined AWG

By Application

Telecommunication

Education

Healthcare

Electronics

Others

