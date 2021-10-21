North America Microtome Market Ready to See Huge Growth with CAGR value 6.0% during 2021-2027 | PHC Holdings Corporation, MEDITE Medical GmbH

The North America microtome market is expected to reach US$ 94,198.6 thousand in 2027 from US$ 59,961.2 thousand in 2019. The market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.0% from 2020-2027.

Microtome is a device used for sample preparation in laboratories. Microtomes are utilized to provide thin parts of biological specimens into evenly thin sections for a detailed microscopic examination. A clear understanding of the structure of the tissue sample is essential to understand the changes that arise in the tissue sample during the progression of the disease. Some diseased tissues are difficult to evaluate and require careful dissection. Present microtomes are equipped with three essential components viz. body, knife & knife attachment, and material- or tissue-holder.

Major key players covered in this report:

• PHC Holdings Corporation

• MEDITE Medical GmbH

• Sakura Finetek USA, Inc.

• Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH (Danaher)

• Boeckeler Instruments, Inc.

North America Microtome Market –

By Product

• Microtome Instruments

o Rotary Microtomes

o Cryostat Microtomes

o Vibrating Microtomes

o Other Microtome Instruments

• Microtome Accessories

By Technology

• Manual Microtomes

• Semi-automated Microtomes

• Fully Automated Microtomes

