The Histopathology Services Market is projected to reach US$ 35,187.90 million by 2028 from US$ 23,890.44 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2028.

Histopathology services are used for the microscopic examination of biological tissues in disease diagnosis. With the help of imaging techniques, biopsy tissues can be obtained from certain inaccessible sites, such as pancreas and peritoneum. Factors such as rising demand for biologics and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases are driving the growth of the histopathology services market. However, limitations associated with histopathology and immunohistochemistry are expected to restrict the market growth to a certain extent during the forecast period.

Sonic Healthcare Limited

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Acculabs Diagnostics UK Ltd

TPL Path Labs

UNILABS

Cureline Global Translational CRO

Targos

Cellular Pathology Services,

Experimental Pathology Laboratories Inc (EPL)

CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES, INC.

Histopathology Services Market – by Type of Examination

Surgical Specimen

Breast Biopsy

Lung Biopsy

Renal Biopsy

Gastrointestinal Biopsy

Pancreatic Biopsy

Skin Tissue Biopsy

Testicular Biopsy

Others

Histopathology Services Market – by End-User

Diagnostic Laboratories & Reference Laboratories

Research Institutes

Others

Highlights the following key factors:

1) Business description-A detailed description of the company’s operations and business divisions.

2) Corporate strategy – Analyst’s summarization of the company’s business strategy.

3) SWOT Analysis-A detailed analysis of the company’s strengths, weakness, opportunities, and threats.

4) Company history – Progression of key events associated with the company.

5) Major products and services-A list of major products, services, and brands of the company.

6) Key competitors – A list of key competitors to the company.

7) Important locations and subsidiaries – A list and contact details of key locations and subsidiaries of the company.

8) Detailed financial ratios for the past five years – The latest financial ratios derived from the annual financial statements published by the company with 7 years history.

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Histopathology Services Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Histopathology Services Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Histopathology Services Players to fight Covid-19 Impact.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Histopathology Services Market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Histopathology Services Market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Histopathology Services Market – By Product Type

1.3.2 Histopathology Services Market – By Pressure Type

1.3.3 Histopathology Services Market – By Application

1.3.4 Histopathology Services Market – By End User

1.3.5 Histopathology Services Market – By Region

1.3.5.1 By Country

KEY TAKEAWAYS RESEARCH METHODOLOGY HISTOPATHOLOGY SERVICES MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. EXPERT OPINIONS

HISTOPATHOLOGY SERVICES MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

5.4. FUTURE TRENDS

5.5. IMPACT ANALYSIS OF DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS

