Starch Derivatives Market 2021: Growth Factors, Regional And Competitive Landscape Forecast To 2028

Starch derivatives are made by enzymatically, physically, or chemically treating native starch to alter its properties. Starch derivatives are used in various industries. It is used as thickeners and stabilizers in the food and beverage industry, and as a tablet binder in the pharmaceutical industry, as an emulsifier in cosmetics, and fiber additive in the animal feed. Also, other functions of starch derivatives are flocculation, adhesiveness, film-forming, pH stability improvement, and shear stability, acid stability, and process tolerance enhancement.

The starch derivatives market has witnessed a significant growth owing to factors such as increasing R&D expenditure, along with variation in raw material prices. Moreover, growing consumer concerns over health and nutrition, along with changing preference for a healthy appetite, are likely to benefit market expansion. However, implementation of bio-fuel policies and increasing raw material prices are some of the factors hindering the growth of the starch derivatives market.

The “Global Starch Derivatives Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverages industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the starch derivatives market with detailed market segmentation product, application, and geography. The global starch derivatives market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading starch derivatives market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global starch derivatives market is segmented on the basis of product and application. On the basis of product, the global starch derivatives market is divided maltodextrin, glucose syrup, cyclodextrin, hydrolysates, Modified starch and Others. On the basis of application, the global starch derivatives market is divided food & beverages,. cosmetics, paper, pharmaceuticals, feed and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global starch derivatives market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2020to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The starch derivatives market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the starch derivatives market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the starch derivatives market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the starch derivatives market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from starch derivatives market is anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for starch derivatives in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the starch derivatives market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the starch derivatives market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

ADM

Agrana Group

Avebe U.A.

Cargill Inc.

Emsland Group

Grain Processing Corporation

Ingredion Incorporated

Roquette Fr¨res

Tate & Lyle PLC

Zhucheng Dongxiao Biotechnology Co.

