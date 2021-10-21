Mobile Handset Protection Market Delivers top Companies Analysis, Regions and Applications 2021-2028

Mobile handset protection offers coverage against mechanical breakdown, theft loss and accidental damage. The mobile handset protection plan is generally offered by the mobile operator or carrier, OEMs and retailers. Smartphones are a basic necessity in everyone’s life and any disturbance in the usage and service of smartphone is undesirable in today’s world, especially when connectivity, networking and social media are the main tools of communication.

The segmentation of the market by type, application, and region was done based on the thorough market analysis and validation through extensive primary inputs from industry experts, key opinion leaders of companies, and stakeholders) and secondary research (global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, company’s website, annual report SEC filing, and paid databases). Further, the market has been estimated by utilizing various research methodologies and internal statistical model.

Some of the Major Market Players Are:

SquareTrade

Liberty Mutual

Asurion LLC

CAN Financial Corp.

American International Group, Inc.

Verizon Wireless

T-Mobile

ATandT Mobility

Microsoft Corporation

Apple Inc.

MARKET SEGMENTATION:

The global mobile handset protection market is segmented on the basis of protection provider, pricing model, sales channel. On the basis of protection provider, market is segmented as mobile operator/ carrier, mobile device OEM, direct-to-consumer services, other. On the basis of pricing model, market is segmented as one time fee, monthly fee, billed by carrier/ OEM. On the basis of sales channel, market is segmented as retail chains, brand stores, e-commerce/online

Promising Regions & Countries Mentioned in The Mobile Handset Protection Market Report:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East & Africa

