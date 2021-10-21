Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare MARKET TRENDS 2020 WITH TOP 10 COMPANIES ANALYSIS LIKE Cisco Systems, Inc., GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Medtronic, Microosoft, Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., SAP, ABB

The Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare market to 2028 sheds light on the existing industry landscape and puts forward crucial market drivers and opportunities in the coming years. The Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare market is anticipated to witness decent growth in the coming years. The report offers an extensive pool of market data covering market sizes, revenue forecasts, value chain, product trends, and price trends that serve as a blueprint for businesses.

Leading companies profiled in the report include Cisco Systems, Inc., GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Medtronic, Microosoft, Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., SAP, ABB, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, Siemens, Hitachi Vantara Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Oracle, CARRÉ TECHNOLOGIES INC., Breathometer Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Meru Health., Atlas Wearables, Inc., NeuroMetrix, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., VitalConnect., Ekso Bionics, BL Healthcare, Inc., BioSerenity, Preventice Solutions, Inc., Vitls Inc., AliveCor, Inc., Chrono Therapeutics Inc., Lenovo and Koninklijke Philips N.V. The report highlights key growth strategies

adopted by these players of the Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare industry, including details such as financial overview, product/

services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

Surge in the research and development proficiencies for internet of things technology, growing adoption of connected devices by the healthcare industry and surge in the awareness about advanced technologies such as cloud-based solutions are the major factors attributable to the growth of the internet of things (IoT) healthcare market. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the internet of things (IoT) healthcare market will exhibit a CAGR of 18.27% for the forecast period of 2021-2028. Therefore, the market value would stand tall by USD 446.52 billion by 2028.

Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare is the comprehensive market research report which studies the challenges, market structures, opportunities, driving forces, emerging trends, and competitive landscape of Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare industry. By taking into view specific base year and historic year, calculations in the report have been performed which interprets the market performance in the forecast years by giving information about what the market definition, classifications, applications, and engagements are. Besides, the report revises general market conditions, estimates market share and possible sales volume of Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare industry, figure out the probable market for a new product to be launched and discover the most appropriate method for the distribution of certain product.

The Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare market is segmented based on a, b, and c. The report features exhaustive PEST analysis for five major regions, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South and Central America. The report covers forecasts of 18 major countries along with existing trends and opportunities within these regions.

Component of Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare Market: Medical Devices, Systems and Software and Services

Application of Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare Market: Telemedicine, Clinical Operations and Workflow Management, Connected Imaging, Inpatient Monitoring, Medication Management and Others

