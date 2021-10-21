Intelligent Road System Market Seeking Excellent Growth | Ricardo, EFKON , TOMtom International BV, Iteris, Lanner Electronic

The Intelligent Road System market to 2028 sheds light on the existing industry landscape and puts forward crucial market drivers and opportunities in the coming years. The Intelligent Road System market is anticipated to witness decent growth in the coming years. The report offers an extensive pool of market data covering market sizes, revenue forecasts, value chain, product trends, and price trends that serve as a blueprint for businesses.

Leading companies profiled in the report include Ricardo, EFKON GmbH, TOMtom International BV, Iteris, Inc., Lanner Electronic Inc., Siemens AG, WS Atkins PLC, Kapsch Trafficcom, Q-Free ASA, Roper Technologies, Inc, Thales Group, Garmin, Cubic Corporation, EFKON GmbH, FLIR Systems, Inc, Indra Sistemas and Denso Corporation The report highlights key growth strategies

Intelligent road system market will reach at an estimated value of USD 79.9 billion by 2028 and grow at a CAGR of 10.05% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Increase in the levels of traffic congestion due to more number of vehicles on road and population growth is an essential factor driving the intelligent road system market.

Intelligent Road System is the comprehensive market research report which studies the challenges, market structures, opportunities, driving forces, emerging trends, and competitive landscape of Intelligent Road System industry. By taking into view specific base year and historic year, calculations in the report have been performed which interprets the market performance in the forecast years by giving information about what the market definition, classifications, applications, and engagements are. Besides, the report revises general market conditions, estimates market share and possible sales volume of Intelligent Road System industry, figure out the probable market for a new product to be launched and discover the most appropriate method for the distribution of certain product.

The Intelligent Road System market is segmented based on a, b, and c. The report features exhaustive PEST analysis for five major regions, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South and Central America. The report covers forecasts of 18 major countries along with existing trends and opportunities within these regions.

Type of Intelligent Road System Market: Wireless Communication, Computational Technologies and Floating Car Data/ Floating Cellular Data

Application of Intelligent Road System Market: Emergency Vehicle Notification System, Variable Speed Limits, Collision Avoidance System

