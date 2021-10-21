Lab Automation Market 2021 Revenue, Growth Rate, Application, Sales, Trends and Forecast to 2028

The exclusive report on Lab Automation Market research report has been formulated with the help of extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, and stakeholders) and secondary research to get a holistic view of the market. The report gives an in-detailed information across globe including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America & Central America (SCAM). We follow an iterative research methodology model to formulate the report that help decision makers to take sound investment evaluation. Secondary research is carried out using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative insights of the market backed by the telephonic interviews with Key Opinion Leaders (KOL’s) and Subject Matter Expertise (SME’s). This model negates drastic deviation in the market estimation and is used to estimate the Lab Automation Market size and forecasts till 2028.

Lab automation or Laboratory automation is a multi-disciplinary strategy to develop, research and optimize technologies in the clinical laboratory. The application of this technology in laboratories helps to achieve higher levels of performance in less time. Laboratory automation aids increasing productivity, reducing lab process cycle times, elevating experimental data quality and enabling easy experimentation.

(**Note: The sample of this report is updated with COVID-19 impact analysis**)

To Know How COVID-19 Pandemic Will Impact Global Lab Automation Market | Get a Sample Copy of Report, Click Here:

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHE100001249/

The Lab Automation Market report give a 360-degree holistic view of the market and highlights the key developments, drivers, restraints ,opportunities and future trends with an impact analysis of these market dynamics for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. In addition, the report also provides profiles of major companies along with detailed of products/service portfolio, SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments from the past three years.

Leading Lab Automation Market Players:

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Beckman Coulter, Inc

Hudson Robotics

BD

Agilent Technologies, Inc

Siemens Healthineers

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

PerkinElmer Inc.

Sysmex

Abbott

Lab Automation Market to 2028 – Global Analysis and forecast is a specialized and in-depth study of the Lab Automation with a focus on the global market trends. The report provides an overview of global Lab Automation Market with detailed market segmentation by components, end users and regions. Major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America and Central America (SCAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. Furthermore, the provide market size and forecast till 2028 for overall Lab Automation Market at global, regional and country level.

The Lab Automation Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It also evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and offers exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

Purchase This Report at –

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPHE100001249/

Market Segmentation

Based on equipment, the market is segmented as automated workstations, microplate readers, robotic systems, off-the-shelf automated workcells, automated storage & retrieval systems (ASRS) and others.

On the basis of software, the global lab automation market is segmented into laboratory execution systems (LES), laboratory information management systems (LIMS), electronic laboratory notebooks (ELN) and scientific data management systems (SDMS).

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into clinical diagnostics, drug discovery, proteomics solutions, genomics solutions, microbiology solutions and others

Regional Framework

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2019 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America. The lab automation market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the marketduring the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the lab automation market in these regions.

Impact of Covid-19on Lab Automation Market

COVID-19 first began in Wuhan (China) during December 2019 and since then it has spread at a fast pace across the globe. The US, India, Brazil, Russia, France, the UK, Turkey, Italy, and Spain are some of the worst affected countries in terms confirmed cases and reported deaths. The global outbreak of COVID-19 has impacted all the industries.

The COVID-19 pandemic has placed diagnostic laboratories under intense pressure, with teams increasing capacity and rapidly expanding testing menus, while facing staff shortages and the need to maintain safe and socially distanced working environments.

Among the diagnostic laboratories most successful at minimizing disruption and even thriving in these challenging conditions are those that have embraced workflow automation. The flexibility automated solutions offer has allowed forward-thinking laboratories to quickly return to near-full productivity, while operating in accordance with local social distancing requirements. And when restrictions are lifted and staff can return, these laboratories will be ideally placed to use their automated workflows to further extend their capabilities.

COVID-19 has forced diagnostic laboratories to scale up services and expand testing capabilities, placing additional demands not only on physical infrastructure but also data management systems. Expanding high-throughput testing capabilities without scaling workflows in the digital space can limit the efficiencies automation offers and potentially compromise the integrity of results. Amid a global pandemic, errors in processing test results could have serious consequences for the spread of the disease and erode public trust in testing measures.

Table of Contents

Introduction

Key takeaways

Research methodology

Lab Automation market landscape

Lab Automation market – key market dynamics

Lab Automation market – global market analysis

Lab Automation market – revenue and forecasts to 2028 – product and services

Lab Automation market – revenue and forecasts to 2028 – application

Overview

Lab Automation market revenue and forecasts to 2028 – geographical analysis

Industry landscape

Lab Automation market, key company profiles

Appendix

ABOUT US:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable solutions. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are specialist in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact US:

If you have any queries about this report or would like further information, please contact us:

North America: +1 646 491 9876

Asia-Pacific: +91 20 6727 8686

Email: [email protected]