Intravenous (IV) Equipment Market: Detailed analysis of current Industry figures with forecast growth by 2028 | Top Key Players –3M, BD, B Braun, Terumo, Abbott, Teleflex

Global Intravenous (IV) Equipment Market Overview:

The Global Intravenous (IV) Equipment Market will exhibit a CAGR of around 6.20% for the forecast period of 2021-2028.

According to the market report analysis, The intravenous (IV) equipment is used to give medicine, rectification of electrolyte imbalances, transfusing blood, maintain blood pressure and give other fluids to the body of the patients. The intravenous (IV) equipment is the fastest method of giving liquid and solutions to the body.

The most significant key factors driving the growth of the Global Intravenous (IV) Equipment Market are increasing prevalence of chronic diseases around the globe, increased focus of technological advancements involved in the manufacturing of medical devices, and rising expenditure on the healthcare infrastructure development especially in the developing economies.

The Global Intravenous (IV) Equipment Market is segmented on the basis of Product and End-User. Intravenous (IV) Equipment market is cover distinctive segment market estimate, both volume and value, also cover diverse businesses customers’ data, which is imperative for the makers.

On the basis of Product, the intravenous (IV) equipment market is segmented into intravenous (IV) catheters, administration sets, infusion pumps, securement devices, stopcocks and check valves, drip chambers, needleless connectors and other intravenous (IV) equipment.

On the basis of End-User, the intravenous (IV) equipment market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, home care, ambulatory care centres and others.

In terms of the geographic analysis, North America dominates the intravenous (IV) equipment market in terms of market share and market revenue and will continue to flourish its dominance during the forecast period. This is because of the prevailing sophisticated level of healthcare facilities, growing prevalence of chronic diseases and increasing surgical procedures in the region. APAC on the other hand is projected to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to the growth of medical tourism, increased expenditure on healthcare infrastructure and rising personal disposable income.

Top Leading Key in Players Global Intravenous (IV) Equipment Market: B. Braun Melsungen AG, 3M, Terumo Corporation, Abbott, Teleflex Incorporated, BD, Henry Schein, Inc., Smiths Medical, Baxter., Ascor S.A., Moog Inc., AngioDynamics., ICU Medical, Inc., Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Animas LLC, arcomed ag, truxtonpharma.com, International WIN, LTD., Lars medicare Pvt Ltd. and The Metrix Company and others. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Region segment: Intravenous (IV) Equipment Market report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Intravenous (IV) Equipment in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America

This study answers to the below key questions:

1 What will the market size be in 2028?

2 What are the key factors driving the Global Intravenous (IV) Equipment Market?

3 What are the challenges to market growth?

4 Who are the key players in the Intravenous (IV) Equipment Market?

5 What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key players?

