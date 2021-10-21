Laparoscopic Devices Market: Know about Impact of Covid-19 by Top Companies like – BD, Smith & Nephew, Olympus, Cook, Intuitive Surgical | Forecast to 2027

Overview of the Global Laparoscopic Devices Market:

The Global Laparoscopic Devices Market is expected to account to USD 16.71 Billion by 2027 expanding at a rate of 7.01% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

According to the market report analysis, Laparoscopic devices are the medical devices utilized in carrying out laparoscopic procedures, which involves diagnosing the organs present in the abdomen with greater visualization and information. This procedure involves small incision on the abdomen for the insertion and subsequent movement of laparoscopic devices which can help provide valuable diagnostic and clinical information into the patient’s abdomen.

The most significant key factors driving the growth of the Global Laparoscopic Devices Market are high preference and adoption rate for minimally invasive surgeries and surgical devices in comparison to traditional modes of surgeries, rising consumption rate for these devices due to the growing procedural volume of laparoscopic bariatric surgeries.

Global Laparoscopic Devices Market Segmentation:

Based on the Product, laparoscopic devices market has been segmented into trocars, energy systems, closure devices, suction/irrigation devices, camera monitoring systems, insufflation devices, laparoscopes, hand access instruments, robot assisted system, accessories and others.

On the basis of Application, laparoscopic devices market has been segmented into bariatric surgery, colorectal surgery, general surgery, gynecological surgery, urological surgery and others.

Based on the End-User, the Laparoscopic devices market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, specialty centers and others.

Geographic analysis, North America held the largest market share for laparoscopic devices market in the forecasted period of 2020 to 2027, while APAC grew with the highest growth rate. North America’s position in the laparoscopic market is expected to be caused by the preference of healthcare facilities to adopt technologically advanced and minimally invasive surgical products, while the growing target patient population in the Asia-Pacific region will result in its growth with the highest rate.

Major Key Players:

Medical Devices Business Services Inc. Medtronic Boston Scientific Corporation Smith & Nephew Stryker KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG Olympus Corporation Braun Melsungen AG Cook CONMED Corporation Microline Surgical Richard Wolf GmbH ReShape Lifesciences BD Intuitive Surgical FUJIFILM Corporation Silex Medical LLC Encision Inc.

Applied Medical Resources Corporation

This study answers to the below key questions:

1 What will the market size be in 2027 and what will the growth rate be?

2 What are the key market trends?

3 What are the challenges to market growth?

4 Who are the key players in this market?

5 What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key players?

Major Highlights of TOC: Global Laparoscopic Devices Market

1 Global Laparoscopic Devices Market Overview

2 Global Laparoscopic Devices Market Competitions by Manufacturers

3 Global Laparoscopic Devices Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2021-2027

4 Global Laparoscopic Devices Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2021-2027)

5 Global Laparoscopic Devices Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

6 Global Laparoscopic Devices Market Analysis by Application

7 Global Laparoscopic Devices Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

8 Laparoscopic Devices Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

12 Global Laparoscopic Devices Market Forecast (2021-2027)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

