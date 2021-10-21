A Spotlight on Magnetic Particle Imaging Market 2021-2028 | Profiling Top Key Players – GE, Bruker, Magnetic Insight, FUJIFILM

Global Magnetic Particle Imaging Market Overview:

The Global Magnetic Particle Imaging Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.32% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

According to market research study, Magnetic particle imaging (MPI) is a tomographic cutting-edge medical imaging technique, which allows detecting and tracing of materials and magnetic particles and provides fast resolution and fast imaging technique by directly scanning superparamagnetic iron oxide nanoparticles (SPIONs) as an imaging tracer.

Some of most important key factors driving the growth of the Global Magnetic Particle Imaging Market are prevalence of increasing disease related to blood vessel such as angina pectoris, surging geriatric population who are more prone towards surgical treatments and procedures and rising healthcare expenditures towards surgery procedures.

The Global Magnetic Particle Imaging Market is segmented on the basis of Type, Modality, Applications and End-User. Magnetic Particle Imaging market is cover distinctive segment market estimate, both volume and value, also cover diverse businesses customers’ data, which is imperative for the makers.

Based on the Type, the magnetic particle imaging market is segmented into tracer, MPI scanner and others.

Based on the Modality, magnetic particle imaging market is segmented into magnetic resonance imaging and positron emission tomography.

Based on the Applications, the magnetic particle imaging market is segmented into vascular imaging, perfusion imaging, blood pool imaging, neuroimaging, localized hyperthermia, oncology imaging, cell tracking, inflammation imaging and trauma imaging.

Based on the End-User, the magnetic particle imaging market is segregated into hospitals, and specialty clinics.

In terms of the geographic analysis, North America dominates the magnetic particle imaging market due to the high adoption of the 3D printed organs technology within the region. APAC is expected to show a rapid and lucrative growth rate in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 owing to the rise in healthcare sector and rise in number of population suffering from chronic diseases.

Top Leading Key in Players Global Magnetic Particle Imaging Market: Bruker, Magnetic Insight, Inc, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Mediso Ltd, MILabs B.V., Northridge Tri-Modality Imaging, Inc., GENERAL ELECTRIC, Koninklijke Philips N.V., MR Solutions, Mirion Technologies (Capintec), Inc., BERTHOLD TECHNOLOGIES GmbH & Co. KG, FUJIFILM Healthcare Europe, LI-COR Inc, Angstrom Advanced Inc., Pure Devices GmbH, Miltenyi Biotec, CMR Naviscan, Perkin Elmer, COMSOL INC and others. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Region segment: Magnetic Particle Imaging Market report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Magnetic Particle Imaging in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America

This study answers to the below key questions:

1 What will the market size be in 2028?

2 What are the key factors driving the Global Magnetic Particle Imaging Market?

3 What are the challenges to market growth?

4 Who are the key players in the Magnetic Particle Imaging Market?

5 What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key players?

