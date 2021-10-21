Emerging Trends in Pen Needles Market 2021 and Global Foreseen Till 2028 | Analysis by Top Key Vendors – BD, GSK, Novo Nordisk, B Braun, Terumo, UltiMed

Overview of Global Pen Needles Market:

The Global Pen Needles Market report is a skilful and deep analysis of the present situation and challenges. This report focuses on the key drivers, restraints, Market opportunities, threats and risks for Market major players. It makes available analysis of Market size, shares, growth, segmentation, revenue projection (USD Mn), and regional study till 2028. Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, Market size, Market share estimates are mentioned in the report. Pen Needles Market research document also conducts study on production capacity, consumption, import and export for all major regions across the globe.

The reliable Pen Needles Market report offers a comprehensive overview of the global Market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical information, and statistically supported and industry-verified Market data. It also encompasses forecasts using a suitable set of predictions and distinct research methodologies. This industry report is a professional in-depth study on the current state of the Market. The Market report also contains the drivers and restraints for the Pen Needles Market that are derived from SOWT analysis, and also shows what all the recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions by the several key players and brands that are driving the Market by systemic company profiles.

The Global Pen Needles Market will exhibit a CAGR of around 10.68% for the forecast period of 2021-2028.

According to the market report analysis, Pen Needles are the pen injections that are used to deliver injectable medications into the body of a patient. Pen needles are comprised of hollow needles embedded in a plastic body and are available in a variety of needle lengths and diameters.

Some of most important key factors driving the growth of the Global Pen Needles Market are increasing prevalence of chronic diseases across the world, continuous attempts being made to embrace the best vaccines, rising geriatric population, and increased expenditure for the development of healthcare infrastructure.

Global Pen Needles Market Segmentation:

Based on the Type, the pen needles market is segmented into standard pen needles and safety pen needles.

Based on the Length, the pen needles market is segmented into 4mm, 5mm, 6mm, 8mm, 10mm, and 12mm.

Based on the Usability, the pen needles market is segmented into reusable pen needles and disposable pen needles.

Based on the Application, the pen needles market is segmented into diabetes, growth hormone deficiency, and others.

Based on the Therapy, the pen needles market is segmented into Insulin therapy, glucagon-like peptide-1 therapy, growth hormone therapy, and other therapies.

Based on the Mode of Purchase, the pen needles market is segmented into retail and non-retail.

Based on the End-User, the pen needles market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, over the counter (OTC), home healthcare, and others.

Regional analysis, Europe dominates the market owing to the prevalence of advanced healthcare infrastructure and rising prevalence of the target disease. APAC is projected to score highest growth rate and exhibit the highest CAGR for the forecast period. This is because of the rising expenditure to develop healthcare infrastructure, ever-rising diabetic population, and rising awareness about the availability treatment options.

Global Key Vendors:

Novo Nordisk A/S YPSOMED Braun Melsungen AG HTL-STREFA S.A. Terumo Corporation BD Owen Mumford Inc. UltiMed Inc. Artsana S.p.A. Trividia Health Inc STAT Medical Devices Simple Diagnostics Pietrasanta Pharma SpA Henso Medical (Hangzhou) Co. Ltd. Shanghai Beipu Medical Co. Ltd Zhejiang Kindly Medical Devices Co. Ltd. ARKRAY Inc. AstraZeneca GlaxoSmithKline plc

