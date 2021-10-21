Qualitative Insights on Expansion of Periodontal Disease Treatment Market for 2021-2028 | 3M, Bausch Health, Colgate-Palmolive, Mylan, Pfizer

Overview of Global Periodontal Disease Treatment Market:

The Global Periodontal Disease Treatment Market to account to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% in the above mentioned forecast period and is expected to reach the USD 1,224 Million by 2028.

According to the market report analysis, Periodontal Disease is defined as a progressive chronic inflammatory disease that affects the supporting as well as surrounding tissue of the gums and the underlying jawbone. This disorder can result in the serious problems such as bleeding gums, sores, tooth loss and painful chewing problems if left untreated. It is also known as gum disease or periodontitis.

The most significant key factors driving the growth of the Global Periodontal Disease Treatment Market are competitive scenario of market and strategic collaborations, surge in the demand of disease specific novel treatment, recent new approvals, rise in the financial support to the researchers for the development of novel intervention and growing demand for targeted mode of therapies.

The Global Periodontal Disease Treatment Market is segmented on the basis of Type, Application and Region.

Based on the Type, the periodontal disease treatment market is segmented into gingivitis, chronic periodontal disease, aggressive periodontal disease and others.

Based on the Treatment Type, the periodontal disease treatment market is segmented into non-surgical treatment and surgical treatment.

Based on the Drugs, the periodontal disease treatment market is segmented into systematic antibiotics and local antibiotics.

Based on the Route of Administration, the periodontal disease treatment market is segmented into oral and injectable.

Based on the End-Users, the periodontal disease treatment market is segmented into clinic, hospitals, dental clinic, dental academics and research institutes and others.

In terms of the geographic analysis, North America dominates the periodontal disease treatment market due to the presence of major key players, growing initiatives by the local government for the improvement of oral care and provision of knowledgeable dental workforce to address the high unmet needs in this region. APAC is expected to grow during the forecast period of 2021-2028 due to the increasing geriatric population and growing awareness amongst consumers about the dental health.

Top Leading Key Manufacturers are: Bausch Health Companies Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Company (India) Limited, Mylan N.V., Lyne Laboratories, Hi-Tech, WOCKHARDT, Xttrium Laboratories, Sunstar Suisse S.A, 3M, Dexcel Pharma, Izun Pharmaceuticals, Tolmar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Pfizer Inc, Periovance, Inc, AB-Biotics, S.A, Dong-A Socio Holdings, Noveome Biotherapeutics, Inc, and Kaken Pharmaceutical and others. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Region segment: This report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Periodontal Disease Treatment in these regions, from 2013 to 2028 (forecast), covering: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America

Global Periodontal Disease Treatment Market: Table of Contents

1 Report Overview 2021-2028

2 Global Growth Trends 2021-2028

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

4 Global Periodontal Disease Treatment Market Analysis by Regions

5 Global Periodontal Disease Treatment Market Analysis by Type

6 Global Periodontal Disease Treatment Market Analysis by Applications

7 Global Periodontal Disease Treatment Market Analysis by End-User

8 Key Companies Profiled

9 Global Periodontal Disease Treatment Market Manufacturers Cost Analysis

10 Marketing Channel, Distributors, and Customers

11 Market Dynamics

12 Global Periodontal Disease Treatment Market Forecasts 2021-2028

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Methodology and Data Source

