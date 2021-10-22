Middle East and Africa Electronic Power Steering market is estimated to record a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period-2021-2027 With Top players Like Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Nexteer Automotive, NSK Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, SHOWA CORPORATION, thyssenkrupp AG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG and more

The electronic power steering market in MEA is expected to grow from US$ 1,599.45 million in 2019 to US$ 1,521.65 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.7% from 2020 to 2027.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Middle East and Africa Electronic Power Steering Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Middle East and Africa Electronic Power Steering market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

Rising adoption of autonomous driving worldwide is one of the major factors boosting the adoption of steer-by-wire systems in the vehicles. SbW is enhancing the driving experience as well as safety. The SbW technology is currently experiencing a constant surge in development as well as demand. The higher levels of autonomous driving require uninterrupted communication, redundant power supply, and steering rack. Additionally, the OEMs are focusing on removing the mechanical components to have more flexibility in designing the vehicle interior and engine compartment.

The vehicles can be steered from anywhere inside the vehicle with the help of SbW. In addition, there is no requirement of designing and producing the different versions for right and left-hand drive. With the integration of SbW, the direct mechanical link to the road is removed, and the vehicle interior is decoupled acoustically. Moreover, the SbW enhances the safety with the help of driver assistance systems. It also eliminates the intermediate steering shaft and thus, reduces the risk of injury to the driver from mechanical steering components by augmenting the passive safety in the vehicle.

MEA Electronic Power Steering Market – By Type

Column Assisted Electronic Power Steering(C-EPS)

Pinion Assisted Electronic Power Steering (P-EPS)

Rack Assisted Power Steering System (R-EPS)

Electronic Hydraulic Power Steering (EHPS)

MEA Electronic Power Steering Market – By Application

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV)

Passenger Cars

Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)

MEA Electronic Power Steering Market – By Country

South Africa

Rest of MEA

MEA Electronic Power Steering Market – Company Profiles

JTEKT Corporation

Mando Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Nexteer Automotive

NSK Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

SHOWA CORPORATION

thyssenkrupp AG

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key player in the Middle East and Africa Electronic Power Steering market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Middle East and Africa Electronic Power Steering market segments and regions.

The research on the Middle East and Africa Electronic Power Steering market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Middle East and Africa Electronic Power Steering market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Middle East and Africa Electronic Power Steering market.

