North America Augmented Intelligence Market Astonishing Rise during the Forecast period 2019-2027| Says Business Market Insights

Business Market Insights Latest update on North America Augmented Intelligence Market Analysis, North America Augmented Intelligence market growth analysis and Projection by – 2027. This report is highly predictive as it holds the overall market analysis of topmost companies into the North America Augmented Intelligence industry.

While artificial intelligence continues to advance, augmented intelligence applications remain very much relevant to businesses and corporations. Augmented intelligence has presented significant potential in diverse industry sectors, such as healthcare, retail, e-commerce, manufacturing, finance, and IT & telecom. It has been helpful in enhancing human competence. Also, it is the new technology that enterprises must be focusing on adopting as much as possible with the aim of gaining the best possible outcomes and contend in the technical sphere. One of the ways augmented intelligence can support enterprises is by automating workflow and optimizing workplace productivity.

Major Companies Mentioned in the Report are-

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

SAP SE

TIBCO Software Inc.

Sisense Inc.

Salesforce.com, Inc.

QlikTech International AB

MondoBrain Inc.

Cosmo Tech

CognitiveScale

The North America Augmented Intelligence market has been segmented as follows:

Augmented Intelligence Market – by Technology

Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing

Context-Aware Computing

Machine Vision

Others

Augmented Intelligence Market – by Enterprise Size

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Augmented Intelligence Market – by End-User

IT and Telecommunication

Retail and E-Commerce

BFSI

Healthcare

Others

