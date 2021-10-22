2021-27 Nuclear Decommissioning Services witness to huge demands in upcoming years | AECOM, Ansaldo Energia, Babcock International Group Plc., Betchel Corporation

The nuclear decommissioning services market was valued at US$ 5.82 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 9.43 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2020 to 2027.

As large number of nuclear power plants are nearing the end of the operational timeline, the operators and the governments are planning to decommission the facilities, which is driving the growth of nuclear decommissioning services market. In the recent scenario, the decommissioning of nuclear facilities is outpacing the construction of newer facilities across the major regions around the globe. According to the World Nuclear Industry Status Report (WNISR), during the mid-2018, 115 nuclear reactors have been decommissioned, and approximately 70% of the world’s nuclear reactors, which accounts to 173 reactors, have been permanently shut down.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Nuclear Decommissioning Services Market

Globally, the COVID-19 outbreak has weakened various activities across industries. However, the energy and power generation industry is also hit hard by the outbreak due to limited manpower and disruption in supply chain of components and services. During this outbreak, several nuclear decommissioning services market players have operated with restricted manpower in various countries; whereas, in several countries, the activity of nuclear decommissioning is put on hold owing to imposition of lockdown measures by respective governments. For instance, the European countries have been exercising termination of nuclear power plant activities, thereby requiring decommissioning services. Several nuclear facilities ended respective operation in 2019 owing to political concerns or reaching end of operational lifecycle. The countries with higher number of COVID-19 cases in the European region include France, Germany, Russia, UK, and Italy. The French nuclear decommissioning services market was hit the hardest attributing to the fact that, the country has terminated its oldest nuclear power plant, such as the Fessenheim nuclear power plant, in early 2020, and is yet to start with decommission activities.

Regional and Country-wise Analysis: Global Nuclear Decommissioning Services Market

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

– Europe (U.K., France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Central & Eastern Europe, CIS)

– Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Rest of L.A.)

– The Middle East and Africa (Turkey, GCC, Rest of Middle East)

