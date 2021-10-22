2021-27 Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Diagnosis witness to huge demands in upcoming years

The artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare diagnosis market was valued at US$ 3,639.02million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 66,811.97 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 44.0% during 2020-2027.

The growth of the market is mainly attributed to factors such rising adoption of AI in disease identification and diagnosis, and increasing investments in AI healthcare startups. However, the lack of skilled workforce and ambiguity in regulatory guidelines for medical software are the factor hindering the growth of the market.

Key players profiled in the Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Diagnosis Market report includes:

General Electric Company

2. Aidoc

3. Arterys Inc.

4. Icometrix

5. IDx Technologies Inc

6. MaxQ AI Ltd.

7. Caption Health, Inc.

8. Zebra Medical VisionInc.

9. Siemens Healthineers AG

10. Koninklijke Philips N.V

Get Sample Report in PDF Version along with Graphs and [email protected]

https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00013617999/sample

Artificial Intelligence in healthcare is one of the most significant technological advancements in medicine so far. The involvement of multiple startups in the development of AI-driven imaging and diagnostic solutions is the major factors contributing to the growth of the market. China, the US, and the UK are emerging as popular hubs for healthcare innovations. Additionally, the British government has announced the establishment of a National Artificial Intelligence Lab that would collaborate with the country’s universities and technology companies to conduct research on cancer, dementia, and heart diseases. The UK-based startups have received benefits from the government’s robust library of patient data, as British citizens share their anonymous healthcare data with the British National Health Service. As a result, the number of artificial intelligence startups in the healthcare sector has significantly grown in the past few years, and the trend is expected to be the same in the coming years.

Enquire Here for Discount @

https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00013617999/discount

Based on end user, the global artificial intelligence in healthcare diagnosismarket is segmented into hospital and clinic, diagnostic laboratory, and home care. The hospital and clinicsegment held the highest share of the market in 2019 and is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Regional and Country-wise Analysis: Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Diagnosis Market

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

– Europe (U.K., France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Central & Eastern Europe, CIS)

– Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Rest of L.A.)

– The Middle East and Africa (Turkey, GCC, Rest of Middle East)

Market Report Offerings in a Gist:

A thorough reference of the dominant trends as well as relevant market dynamics

Elaborate analysis and reference of core products and dynamic segments

A thorough analysis of the competition spectrum and winning strategies of the major players

COVID-19 analysis and recovery route

PESTEL and SWOT analysis besides other analysis

Some Major TOC Points:

Chapter 1. Report Overview

Chapter 2. Global Growth Trends

Chapter 3. Market Share by Key Players

Chapter 4. Breakdown Data by Type and Application

Chapter 5. Market by End Users/Application

Chapter 6. COVID-19 Outbreak: Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Diagnosis Industry Impact

Chapter 7. Opportunity Analysis in Covid-19 Crisis

Chapter 9. Market Driving Force

And Many More…

To Get Inquiry Here @

https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00013617999/buying

About Us

Reports Web is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the gloBe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.

The market research industry has changed in last decade. As corporate focus has shifted to niche markets and emerging countries, a number of publishers have stepped in to fulfil these information needs. We have experienced and trained staff that helps you navigate different options and lets you choose best research solution at most effective cost.

Contact Us

Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-791 7070 | +91-(0)-9823445988 Rest of the World

Email: [email protected]