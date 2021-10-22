2021-27 Soil Stabilization witness to huge demands in upcoming years | Global Road Technology; Soilworks, LLC; AggreBind Inc; Carmeuse; AltaCrete Ltd

The global soil stabilization market was valued at US$ 21,997.38 Mn in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 31,843.79 Mn by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2019 to 2027.

Expansive soils are problematic and exhibit shrink-swell characteristics owing to their clay mineral constituents. This characteristic makes the soil inappropriate for engineering applications. Predictive modeling and exploring methods such as reliability-based design optimization, dimensional analysis, response surface methodology, and artificial intelligence technologies are gaining popularity as they ensure efficiency of expansive soil stabilization. Dimensional analysis helps understand the relationship between different physical quantities of soil. The implementation of response surface methodology helps engineers in getting information about the optimum amount of sewage sludge, propylene fiber, and other soil stabilizers that are required for the enhancement of soil. It Two artificial intelligence techniques are employed for the prediction of maximum dry density and unconfined compressive strength of cement-stabilized soil.

Key players profiled in the Soil Stabilization Market report includes:

Global Road Technology; Soilworks, LLC; AggreBind Inc; Carmeuse; AltaCrete Ltd.; SNF Holding; Irridan USA; Tensar International Limited; Wirtgen Group; and Graymont Limited are among the key players present in the global soil stabilization market.

The global soil stabilization market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), South America (SAM), and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). In 2018, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the global soil stabilization market. The growth of the soil stabilization market in this region is primarily attributed to the growth in the middle-class population, as well as the rise in urbanization. An increase in the agricultural activities and construction projects in Asia Pacific are among other factors propelling the demand for soil stabilization in this region. Technological advancements in machinery and additives also favor soil stabilization practices in Asia Pacific. Moreover, an increase in the manufacture of polymers and other stabilizing agents is further expected to fuel the adoption of soil stabilization methods. The region has the presence of several major soil stabilization manufacturers, including Global Road Technology, AltaCrete Ltd., Irridan USA, Tensar International Limited, Wirtgen Group, and Graymont Limited.

Regional and Country-wise Analysis: Global Soil Stabilization Market

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

– Europe (U.K., France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Central & Eastern Europe, CIS)

– Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Rest of L.A.)

– The Middle East and Africa (Turkey, GCC, Rest of Middle East)

