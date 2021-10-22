2021-27 Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices witness to huge demands in upcoming years

The global continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices market is expected to reach US$ 4,481.41 million by 2027 from US$ 2,462.86 millionin 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 7.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Growing prevalence of sleep apnea,respiratory disorders,rising number of geriatric population, and increasing prevalence of obesity are the major factor propelling the adoption of CPAP devices. However, the high cost and negative effect of devices such as nasal stuffiness, congestion, dryness, skin irritation from the mask are expected to restraint the growth of the market during the forecast years.

Key players profiled in the Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices Market report includes:

3B Medical, Inc.

2. Airing

3. Cardinal Health

4. DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC

5. Smiths Group Plc.

6. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

7. Somnetics International, Inc. (Transcend)

8. Sleepnet Corporation

9. Circadiance

10. ResMed

The global continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices marketis segmented by type and end user. Based on type, the continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices marketis segmented into automatic andmanual. The automatic segment held the larger share of the market in 2019 andis anticipated to register the higher CAGR during the forecast period. Based on end user, the continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devicesmarkethas been segmented into emergency health departments and hospitals. The hospitalssegment held the larger share of the market in 2019. Moreover, emergency health departments segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Regional and Country-wise Analysis: Global Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices Market

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

– Europe (U.K., France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Central & Eastern Europe, CIS)

– Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Rest of L.A.)

– The Middle East and Africa (Turkey, GCC, Rest of Middle East)

Market Report Offerings in a Gist:

A thorough reference of the dominant trends as well as relevant market dynamics

Elaborate analysis and reference of core products and dynamic segments

A thorough analysis of the competition spectrum and winning strategies of the major players

COVID-19 analysis and recovery route

PESTEL and SWOT analysis besides other analysis

