Bovine Pericardial Valve Market Research Report | Know more about the Global trends and Applications By 2027

The global bovine pericardial valve market is expected to reach US$ 4,134.40 million by 2027 from US$ 1,959.71 million in 2019;the market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2020 to 2027.

Increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) and congenital heart diseases (CHDs), and advantages of tissue-based heart valves over mechanical valves are among the major factors boosting the growth of the market. However, the limitations associated with tissue-based valves restrain the market growth.

Key players profiled in the Bovine Pericardial Valve Market report includes:

Medtronic

2. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

3. Boston Scientific Corporation

4. Abbott

5. LivaNova PLC

6. Braile Biomedica

7. Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

8. Valcare Medical

9. Labcor

10. AFFLUENT MEDICAL SA

Global Bovine Pericardial Valve Market: Type & Application based Analysis

The global bovine pericardial valve market is segmented on the basis of valve type, alloy, and end user.Based on valve type, in 2019, the aortic segment held the largest share of the market and is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Themarket for this segment is likely to witness lucrative growth owing to continuous developments in transcatheter aortic valve implantation procedures, leading to progressively large number of patients undergoing the surgery. Moreover, these surgical procedures are now been reimbursed by the Centers of Medicare and Medicaid (CMS) in the US.The expected introduction of such reimbursement policies in other countries in the world would contribute to the growth of the market for aortic valves in other countries in the coming years. On the basis of alloy, the market is segmented into cobalt-chrome, titanium, nickel-molybdenum and others. Based on end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, cardiac centers, and ambulatory surgical centers.

Regional and Country-wise Analysis: Global Bovine Pericardial Valve Market

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

– Europe (U.K., France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Central & Eastern Europe, CIS)

– Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Rest of L.A.)

– The Middle East and Africa (Turkey, GCC, Rest of Middle East)

Some Major TOC Points:

Chapter 1. Report Overview

Chapter 2. Global Growth Trends

Chapter 3. Market Share by Key Players

Chapter 4. Breakdown Data by Type and Application

Chapter 5. Market by End Users/Application

Chapter 6. COVID-19 Outbreak: Bovine Pericardial Valve Industry Impact

Chapter 7. Opportunity Analysis in Covid-19 Crisis

Chapter 9. Market Driving Force

And Many More…

