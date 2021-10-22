Europe Nutraceuticals Market Scenario & Prominent Key Players Analysis 2020 to 2027 | Amway, The Nature’s Bounty Co., Herbalife International of America, Inc., General Mills

The Europe nutraceuticals market is accounted to US$ 59,269.6 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 108,044.7 Mn by 2027.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Europe Nutraceuticals Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Europe Nutraceuticals market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

Nutraceuticals is medically or nutritionally active food. This functional food is enriched with probiotic and prebiotic ingredients and are consumed for maintaining the gut health. It helps in reducing the risk of diabetes and cardiovascular diseases. It also provides physiological benefits. They are of many types, namely, functional food, functional beverages, dietary supplements and personal care and pharmaceuticals. They also have a wide range of application in general wellness, beauty and anti-ageing, weight management, digestive health and sports and energy. The Nutraceuticals market is rapidly growing at a faster pace over the past few years.

Major key players covered in this report:

Amway

The Nature’s Bounty Co.

Herbalife International of America, Inc.

General Mills, Inc.

Kellogg Co.

Abbott

Nestle SA

Danone S.A.

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Helion Nutraceuticals, LLC.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Europe Nutraceuticals market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Europe Nutraceuticals market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

EUROPE NUTRACEUTICALS MARKET SEGMENTATION

Nutraceuticals Market, by Type

Functional Food

Functional Beverages

Dietary supplements

Personal care and Pharmaceuticals

Nutraceuticals Market, by Application

General Wellness

Beauty and Anti-Aging

Weight Management

Digestive Health

Sports and Energy

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Europe Nutraceuticals market.

