North America Digital Banking Platform Market Report Study with CAGR Growth 12.1% by 2027| Business Market Insights

North America digital banking platform market is expected to grow from US$ 1.00 Bn in 2018 to US$ 2.76 Bn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 12.1% from the year 2018 to 2027.

With changing customer preferences, today’s banks are shifting fast towards digital channels. Various banking services are now commonly available through convenient digital channels. However, in order to deliver exceptional customer experiences and survive in the highly competitive banking industry, banks need to move towards a much broader digital shift. In order to meet expectations of both digital and non-digital consumers, banks are now adopting omnichannel banking, which helps in maintaining traditional service channels and optimizing them to meet customer needs.

Leading North America Digital Banking Platform market Players:

• Appway AG

• Backbase

• CREALOGIX Holding AG

• EdgeVerve Systems Limited

• Fiserv, Inc.

• nCino, inc.

• Oracle Corporation

• SAP SE

• Sopra Steria

• Tata Consultancy Services Limited (TCS)

• Worldline SA