Enterprise Wearable Market by latest COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis to 2028 with leading players

Enterprise wearables device is the technology that allows industries to offer advanced high-end user experience to their workers while performing the tasks. Wearable devices are utilized to access information via automatic storage, connected devices, and activity tracking, which increases the employee’s efficiency and improves its performance. Further, the presence of internet mobility, increased technological convergence, easy contact to information from an ERP system using voice commands, touch, gesture, and ambient display drive the need for wearable devices in the enterprise.

The rising healthcare awareness and increasing mobile penetration are some of the major factors driving the growth of the enterprise wearables market. Further, the advantages such as flexibility and convenience, is powering the market growth rate. Moreover, increasing demand for enterprise wearables, owing to the rise in health and wellness, is anticipated to boost the growth opportunity of the enterprise wearables market.

The scope of the Report:

The “Global Enterprise Wearable Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the enterprise wearable market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of enterprise wearable market with detailed market segmentation by product, technology, end user. The global enterprise wearable market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading enterprise wearable market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the enterprise wearable market.

Major key players covered in this report:

Microsoft

Fitbit Inc.

Google

Misfit

Optinvent

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

Sony Corporation

ThirdEye Gen, Inc.

Vuzix Corporation

Xiaomi Inc

Market Segmentation

Enterprise Wearable Market – by Product

Wrist-wear

AR glasses

VR headsets

Others

Enterprise Wearable Market – by Technology

Bluetooth

Internet of Things (IoT)

Bluetooth low energy (BLE)

Others

Enterprise Wearable Market – by End User

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Retail

Aerospace and Defense

Others

Enterprise Wearable Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

