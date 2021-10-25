North America Micro Mobile Data Center Market to See an enormous rise in revenue US$ 3170.5 Mn by 2027 with CAGR value 20.9%|Business Market Insights

The micro mobile data center market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 489.4 Mn in 2017 to US$ 3170.5 Mn by the year 2027 at a CAGR of 20.9% during the forecast period.

The North America Micro Mobile Data Center market is growing along with the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry, suggests the Business Market Insights report. The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “North America Micro Mobile Data Center Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment.

The software and IT companies in the US have a high reputation for producing effective as well as reliable solutions. The developing IT industry is projected to propel the market growth in the future. For instance, GRC (Green Revolution Cooling) provides single-phase immersion cooling for data centers launched a new micro-modular data center solution in August 2019. Such type of initiatives would help the overall market micro mobile data centers to grow in the region accompanied by a growing ICT industry.

Major key players covered in this report:

Canovate Electronics

Schneider Electric Se

Dell Technologies Inc

Eaton Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE)

Hitachi Ltd

Panduit

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

VERTIV

North America Micro Mobile Data Center Market–Segmentation

North America Micro Mobile Data Center Market By Rack Unit

Up to 25 RU

25-40 RU

Above 40 RU

North America Micro Mobile Data Center Market By Application

Instant DC and Retrofit

High Density Network

Remote office Support

Mobile Computing

Others

North America Micro Mobile Data Center Market By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

SMEs

North America Micro Mobile Data Center Market By Industry Vertical

BFSI

Retail

Healthcare

IT and Telecom

Manufacturing

Others

The research on the North America Micro Mobile Data Center market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the North America Micro Mobile Data Center market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the North America Micro Mobile Data Center market.

