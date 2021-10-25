Middle East and Africa Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market | Global Industry Analysis By Trends, Size, Share, Company Overview, Growth And Forecast By 2027 | Amazon.com, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc.

The Virtual desktop infrastructure market in MEA is expected to grow from US$ 170.6 million in 2019 to US$ 389.9 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.0% from 2020 to 2027.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Middle East and Africa Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Middle East and Africa Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The Virtual desktop infrastructure or VDI is a form of desktop virtualization which allows hosting of desktop environments on one location such as a central server. In virtual desktop infrastructure, desktop operations run on virtual machines located at a central server and delivered to the end users over a network. The end users can access these remote machines with help of endpoints such as PCs, laptops, smartphones, thin client terminals, and tablets among other devices. VDI solutions and services are becoming quite popular among various industries such as IT & telecom, government, healthcare, BFSI, education, and retail among others for increasingly trend of mobile and remote teams. Mobile employees, field technicians, contractors, part-time workers, healthcare professionals, and teachers are some of the users who commonly use virtual desktop infrastructure for efficient work and high performance while working from remote locations. Virtual desktop infrastructure enhances user mobility and remote access by allowing users to access a wide range of virtual apps and data on the move. The growing trend of digitalization, automation, and smart workplaces, the demand of virtual desktop infrastructure solutions is anticipated to rise at an impressive pace in coming years. Thus the high growth in demand of increased productivity and cost cutting is further expected to create a significant demand for authentication and brand protection market in the coming years, which is further anticipated to drive the terahertz technology market.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Middle East and Africa Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market.

MEA Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market Segmentation

By Offering

Solutions

Services

By Deployment

Cloud

On-Premises

By Enterprise Size

SMEs

Large Enterprises

By End User

IT & Telecom

Government

Healthcare

BFSI

Education

Retail

Manufacturing

Other End Users

By Country

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Company Profiles

Amazon.com, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Citrix Systems, Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Fujitsu Limited

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE)

IBM Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Microsoft Corporation

VMware, Inc.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Middle East and Africa Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Middle East and Africa Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market segments and regions.

The research on the Middle East and Africa Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Middle East and Africa Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Middle East and Africa Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market.

