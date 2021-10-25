North America Event Management Software Market Data Analysis between 2021 to 2027 |Attendify, Aventri, Bizzabo, Cvent, Dean Evans and Associates, Inc., Eventbrite, LLC, Grenadine Technologies Inc., Zerista, Inc., etc

The North America event management market is accounted to US$ 1.82 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 5.12 Bn by 2027.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “North America Event Management Software Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the North America Event Management Software market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The government has increased their budgets, and, alongside, their demands have raised, these factors have facilitated the growth of a professional industry for event management. Currently, events have been used as a new form of tourism; it helps to gather visitors to an area and bring economic benefits. Due to the growing events industry in the region, marketers are looking for appropriate tools to track their event programs from end to end. Nowadays, with the rising investment in events, and the development of technology and data, businesses are highly focused on adopting event management software to plan and manage their business events. This has led to increase in the growth of North America event management market. As a result of this, the number of event management companies in these countries are expected to increase significantly. These factors are positively impacting on the growth of North America event management market.

North America Event Management Market — By Solution Type

Software

Services

North America Event Management Market — By Application

Event planning

Event marketing

Venue and ticket management

Reporting and analytics

Others

North America Event Management Market – By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico



North America Event Management Market – Company Profiles

Active Network

Arlo

Attendify

Aventri

Bizzabo

Cvent

Dean Evans and Associates, Inc.

Eventbrite, LLC

Grenadine Technologies Inc.

Zerista, Inc.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key player in the North America Event Management Software market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the North America Event Management Software market segments and regions.

The research on the North America Event Management Software market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the North America Event Management Software market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the North America Event Management Software market.

