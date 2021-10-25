Europe Customer Care BPO Market Data Analysis between 2021 to 2027 | Comdata, Concentrix Corporation, Sitel Group, Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, Teleperformance SE, Teletech Holdings, Webhelp Group, etc

The Europe Customer Care BPO market accounted for US$ 2.90 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period 2018–2027, to account for US$ 4.80 Bn in 2027.

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Europe Customer Care BPO Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Europe Customer Care BPO market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The cost advantage offered by customer care BPO is one of the key reasons, which impacts the demand for customer care BPO services. It significantly reduces the cost of the organization by providing support and services to the customers. The customer care BPO enables the work to be done at very low cost and in an efficient way. There is a wide gap between the wage pattern of eastern and western countries.

The wage rate is comparatively very low in developing countries of Asia-Pacific such as India and China when compared to western countries such as the U.S. and U.K. The wage difference varies up to 60%. Moreover, the company does not have to make investments in infrastructure. Customer care BPO also enables to save cost on recruitment and training. With the increasing need for cost-cutting to run the business significantly, companies are opting for customer care BPO and are impacting the market growth positively.

Europe Customer care BPO Market by Solution

Onshore Outsourcing

Offshore Outsourcing

Nearshore Outsourcing

Europe Customer care BPO Market by Industry Vertical

BFSI

IT & Telecommunication

Manufacturing, Retail & E-Commerce

Healthcare & Pharmaceutical

Transport & Logistics

Media & Communication

Automotive

Others

Europe Customer care BPO Market by Country

France

Germany

Italy

Russia

UK

Rest of Europe

Companies Mentioned

Alorica Inc

Arvato AG

Atento

Comdata

Concentrix Corporation

Sitel Group

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated

Teleperformance SE

Teletech Holdings

Webhelp Group

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key player in the Europe Customer Care BPO market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Europe Customer Care BPO market segments and regions.

The research on the Europe Customer Care BPO market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Europe Customer Care BPO market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Europe Customer Care BPO market.

