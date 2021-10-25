Moringa Products Market Worth Observing Growth | Aayuritz Phytonutrients Pvt. Ltd., Kuli Kuli Inc., Organic India Pvt. Ltd.

The Asia Pacific Moringa products market is accounted to US$ 1688.8 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 3455.9 Mn by 2027.

Moringa is a plant found in sub-Himalayan areas such as India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan and is grown across tropics. Moringa is known for its nutritional attributes and its leaves, bark, flowers, fruit, seeds, and root are largely used to prepare medicines. Moringa is loaded with essential nutrients such as protein, fiber, phosphorous, fat, carbohydrates, and potassium. Owing to such attributes, moringa is widely used to cure anaemia, cancer, diarrhea, headache arthritis, asthma, diabetes, and other health problems.

Major key players covered in this report:

 Aayuritz Phytonutrients Pvt. Ltd.

 Kuli Kuli Inc.

 Organic India Pvt. Ltd.

 Ancient Greenfields Pvt. Ltd.

 Earth Expo Company

Asia Pacific Moringa Products Market Segmentation:

Asia Pacific Moringa Products Market, by Product

 Leaf Powder

 Tea

 Oil

 Seeds

 Others

Asia Pacific Moringa Products Market, by Application

 Dietary Supplements

 Pharmaceuticals

 Cosmetics

 Others

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Asia Pacific Moringa Products market.

